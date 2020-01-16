Opinion: Liverpool dealt major blow as AFCON is moved to January 2021

The controversial decision to move the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) back to a mid-season competition will mean that Liverpool may well be without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Naby Keïta for the best part of six weeks.

The proposal for the AFCON to be held in June and July 2020 was scrapped by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) due to ‘unfavourable climatic conditions’, as per the Cameroonian Football Federation (CFF) press release.

The CAF and CFF announced that the competition will now run between January 9th and February 6th, 2021.

Jürgen Klopp could be without the trio in question for up to six games and with that in mind, the club may well be forced to bring in new faces to cope with the loss of arguably their most influential players.

We have compiled a list of players the club may target this summer to soften the blow of losing their stars for a period of next season.

Diogo Jota

The Portuguese international moved to Wolves in the summer of 2017 from Atlético Madrid to join up with former coach Nuno Espírito Santo, whom he played under at Porto the previous season.

Jota has made a name for himself during his time at Wolves as a versatile frontman able to play out wide or through the middle.

Naturally, he is not on par with Mané or Salah but not many in world football are. As backups go, he may very well be at the top of the list.

We have compared his output from the 2018/19 season to that of Sadio Mané and Mohammed Salah.

Ryan Fraser

The pacey Scotsman made a real name for himself after coming on against the Reds in December 2016 as Bournemouth defeated Jürgen Klopp’s side 4-3. Fraser came on as a substitute in the 55th minute, replacing Junior Stanislas with his side two goals down. During his 35 minutes on the field of play, he won a penalty, scored and assisted a goal.

His agility accompanied with his burst of pace are traits shared with both Salah and Mané and just like Jota, although he does not have the same output as the two African superstars, he is a top player in his own right.

Fraser’s ability to change a game with one run is exactly the reason why the club should be eyeing up the Scotland international as a possible backup.

We have compared his output from the 2018/19 season to that of Sadio Mané and Mohammed Salah.

Kai Havertz

The highly-rated German international has been on the radar of Europe’s elite since he first burst onto the scene at the age of 17. His elegance on the ball and ability to break the defensive line with a killer pass has earned him plaudits across the globe.

Jürgen Klopp is surely to be a big admirer of the 20-year-old and although he may not be the cheapest option, he would be a long-term investment and a player who could wear the red of Liverpool for many years to come.

One thing is for sure, the next move in this young man’s career is massive. There will be many fingers crossed on Merseyside that his choice will be to team up with his countryman at Anfield.

We have compared his output from the 2018/19 season to that of Naby Keïta.