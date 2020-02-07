Long term Liverpool futures for Curtis Jones and co?

The kids are still alright for Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp.

With no senior players (barring James Milner as an extra voluntary assistant) and no senior manager due to the winter break for Premier League clubs, Liverpool’s youth team stepped up again to cover, this time against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth-round replay at Anfield.

Reds can rely on youth in their ranks

Liverpool’s youngsters also represented the club against Aston Villa in the League Cup quarter-finals, going down to a harsh 5-0 scoreline despite playing well on the night.

Moreover, a mix of youngsters and senior players had beaten MK Dons, Arsenal and Everton in the domestic cups, but could not sneak past Shrewsbury at New Meadow, succumbing to a 2-2 draw despite holding a two goal lead early into the second half.

Nevertheless, Liverpool’s Under-23 manager Neil Critchley and his boys were determined to get the Reds back on track in the FA Cup and register a win following their disappointment against Aston Villa.

That they managed to secure a 1-0 victory, following an own goal by Ro-Shaun Williams, illustrates their confidence and mentality, while their playing style mirrored Liverpool’s first team, emphasising the unified identity that runs through the club.

Liverpool’s victory against Shrewsbury ensured a fifth-round tie away to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, but how many of Liverpool’s youngsters who started on Tuesday night will feature against Frank Lampard’s side? How many will grab spots in Liverpool’s first-team squad next season? And how many will establish themselves as Liverpool players in the years to come?

Jones leads the way for Liverpool’s youngsters

Curtis Jones could have a big future in a Liverpool shirt.

After witnessing plenty of hype and expectation in the last year around Rhian Brewster and, more recently, Harvey Elliott, Jones has quietly gone about his business and risen above both to become Liverpool’s next great hope to make the step from the Liverpool academy to the first-team.

Jones has already featured in a number of first-team squads this season under Klopp, collecting a few minutes of Premier League action against the likes of Bournemouth and West Ham United.

His role in this season’s domestic cups for Liverpool has been especially memorable. Jones scored the winning penalty against Arsenal to send the Reds through to the League Cup quarter-finals, a spectacular goal to settle the Merseyside Derby at Anfield in the FA Cup and led Liverpool’s youngest ever side out against Shrewsbury on Tuesday as the club’s youngest ever captain.

Jones appears comfortable around the senior players and does not look out of place in the Premier League, let alone against Shrewsbury, where his confidence and swagger were on full display.

With the potential to deliver in both midfield and further forward, Jones could take Adam Lallana’s place in the squad next season if the latter does depart as expected when his contract expires.

Now with his foot in the door, Jones’ development should only gather pace as he continues to train and play alongside world-class players and a world-class manager in Klopp.

Elliott a superstar in waiting for Liverpool?

Harvey Elliott arguably has even more potential than Jones, and is even younger than the latter by almost three year, with Elliott just sixteen and Jones having turned nineteen last month.

Elliott was one of Liverpool’s summer signings for this season, joining from Fulham for a fee that will be decided by a tribunal, but it could be a pittance if Elliott goes on to have the career many in England expect of him.

Numerous clubs around England and even Europe chased after Elliott last summer, including Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, but Liverpool won the race and Elliott has already shown glimpses of his immense talent this season.

As with Jones, Elliott has managed to get into first-team squads outside of the domestic cups, even coming on as a substitute in the Premier League against Sheffield United. His pace and trickery are clear, but his end product is already so advanced for someone of such a young age, as his performances in the domestic cups have showcased.

Elliott is a prized asset at Anfield and looks certain to remain around the fringes of the first-team squad for the foreseeable future, even if Jones is closer to breaking through in the biggest competitions for the Reds.

Another Trent Alexander-Arnold already in Neco Williams?

Finally, Neco Williams is the third player who currently has a clear path to establishing himself within Liverpool’s first-team squad at least, though the starting eleven may have to wait for a while longer and ultimately depend on the long-term positioning of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Williams has modelled his game off the superstar youngster at right-back, and his crossing has already delivered on multiple occasions for Liverpool this season. Williams even has more assists in all competitions than the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Manchester United, despite his marginal status at Liverpool’s squad.

Klopp loves the 18-year-old, and Williams is even starting to get recognition at international level, with Wales reportedly keen on including him in their squad for the fixtures in March.

With no senior right-back in Liverpool’s squad to compete with Alexander-Arnold, Williams has a great chance to cement that position as his own, and then see what happens with time and whether another local lad can follow Alexander-Arnold’s recent example and become a first-team regular at Anfield.

There are numerous youngsters who could yet follow Jones, Elliott and Williams and stake a claim in Liverpool’s first-team setup – Ki-Jana Hoever, Yasser Larouci, Brewster, Caoimhín Kelleher, Sepp van den Berg and others – depending on their development. Not only is Liverpool’s first-team operating at such an unprecedented level, but the youngsters are pretty strong as well.