Liverpool 2-3 Arsenal: Gunners overcome resilient Reds to get back to winning ways

Arsenal needed to come from behind to beat FA WSL strugglers Liverpool in the host's first game back at the 1885 Arena, Chester.

Story of the game

The Reds took a shock lead against the run of play after quarter of an hour when Rachel Furness’ inch-perfect ball over the top of the Arsenal defence was met by Rinsola Babajide who scored her first league goal of the season.

On the half hour mark the reigning champions punished Liverpool's sloppiness in possession with Vivianne Miedema bagging her 15th goal of the season.

Two minutes later the visitors completed their comeback after skipper Jordan Nobbs cushioned a header into the top right corner of Anke Preuss’ net.

Minutes before the interval, Rachel Furness latched on to the end of a poor defensive header by Katie McCabe and struck a sweet half-volley from outside the box to level proceedings.

Deep into the second period the Gunners were back-on-top for the second time in the match after Leonie Maier delivered an excellent cross from the right which was met by the head of Vivianne Miedema for her second of the game and 16th goal of the season.

Key takeaways from the match

Vivianne Miedema is a class above!

Despite being 23 years old, Miedema has racked up over 200 professional goal for club and country and is very much hot property in the European game.

The Dutch international has produced breath taking performance after breath taking performance in an Arsenal shirt since her arrival in 2017 and holds the record for most goal contributions in a single WSL game (10). In the game in question, Miedema scored six and assisted four against a helpless Bristol City side in the 11-1 win in December.

Her brace today was a fine example of how the very best produce the goods at times in a season when their sides most need it.

The Gunners were without a win in their previous two WSL games and a defeat against the Reds would of all but ended Arsenal’s hope of retaining their WSL crown in May.

Liverpool WON’T go down!

The Reds went head to head with the reigning WSL champions and were most definitely not outclassed. Vicky Jepson’s side approached the game with no fear, the exact way they should approach their remaining 9 WSL games.

What the Reds lack in quality they make up for in grit and determination. Regardless of the Arsenal result, Jepson’s side can go into their clash against West Ham with enough belief they can grab all three points.

Player of the Match

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal).

Miedema always performs when facing Liverpool and her brace made it 8 goals in 5 WSL games against the Reds.

The Dutch-international now has 16 league goals to her name which is more than what Liverpool and Bristol City have scored combined.

Her all round play was too much for Jepson’s side to handle and goes to show the difference in quality that the sides possess.