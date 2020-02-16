Analysis: Burnley continue recent upturn as Saints suffer more home blues

Burnley made it three wins in their last four Premier League matches, securing their fourth away win of the campaign, with the Clarets showing their resilience in tough conditions on the South Coast.

Sean Dyche's side were gifted a dream start to the game inside two minutes. Danny Ings looked well positioned to clear Ashley Westwood's corner, only for the ball to end up in the back of the net. Nonetheless, after his error, Ings made amends with a well taken equaliser before a stunning Matej Vydra effort earned Burnley all three points.

How Burnley carried the greater attacking threat

Unsurprisingly, it was Southampton who controlled the majority of possession throughout the contest. The Saints made a strong recovery after going behind.

In the first half, it was the Saints who were posing more questions of Burnley's defence.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's men deservedly found an equaliser in the 18th minute thanks to another excellent finish from the prolific Ings.

However, Southampton's attacking momentum started to decline as the game wore on, especially after the lively Sofiane Boufal had been forced off through injury six minutes before the break.

Burnley were much improved in terms of launching counter attacks after the break. This shift in momentum was rewarded after Jeff Hendrick picked Vydra out with a fine long pass. The striker lashed in a fine finish.

Burnley created numerous openings on the counter attack to try and put the game to bed. At the other end, Southampton were frustrated by some strong defending by both James Tarkowski and Ben Mee.

More troubles at home for Southamton

This latest defeat in the Premier League means Southampton continue to have the worst record at home in the division, collecting just 11 points.

Southampton's struggles to break down teams who come and sit with most of their players behind the ball was once again on show.

The Saints, despite finding an equaliser in the first half, failed to create anywhere near enough to take anything from the game.

They were also guilty of making too many individual mistakes at the back. This was evidenced by Westwood's corner being allowed to somehow find it's way into the net.

It was a game that epitomised all the problems that Southampton have endured at home this season; it could take them a while before they are able to fully sort out their home form.

Can Burnley continue their recent momentum

The winter break arguably came at a bad time for Burnley, who were full of confidence and momentum following back to back wins against Leicester City and Manchester United. They also held Arsenal to a goalless draw at Turf Moor last time out.

Traveling down to an improving Southampton in very testing conditions was always going to be real test for Burnley.

The fact that the Clarets were able to once again show their resilience at the back when they needed to, and manage to create chances on the counter attack in the second half, shows that Dyche's side have every chance of maintaining their current run.

They will have to do that though potentially without Chris Wood, who was forced off through injury in the first half. Fortunately, Vydra showed with his impact from the bench and illustrated that the Clarets should have enough to cope without the loss of their top scorer.