Opinion: What is Frank Lampard's best team?

Frank Lampard has experimented with his squad this season, different personnel and a change of formation has often occurred at Stamford Bridge.

A switch between a back three and a back four has been a dilemma for Lampard. After doing the double over Spurs with a back three, there's a debate to say this is the most suited formation for this current squad.

Chelsea VAVEL takes a look at Lampard's best starting eleven.

Goalkeeper

Despite being benched in recent weeks, Kepa is arguably Cheslea’s best goalkeeper. Wily Caballero has taken over the number one shirt recently but the £71.6million goalkeeper is still the best stopper at the club.

Young blood emerging at Right Back

Right wing-back/full-back has been occupied by Cesar Azpilicueta this season, but the emergence of Reece James has got eyebrows raised. The prospect has impressed thus far, most notably for his sheer physicality and ability to whip in dangerous crosses and set pieces.

Issues at Centre Back

Fikayo Tomori had a superb season last campaign on loan at Derby County. The pacey defender became the first loan player to ever win the player of the year at Pride Park. His speed and power have hugely impressed this season and despite a current lack of game time, Lampard has confined his trust in the inexperienced defender in competitions such as the Champions League.

The centre-back pairing has been an issue for Chelsea this season but in a back three, Andreas Christensen offers a different approach with his capabilities of passing out from the back. His ability to read the game and make a tackle is admirable, contributing in 19 appearances this season.

Hindered by injuries this season, Antonio Rudiger has missed a chunk of the season but gets into this Chelsea side 100%. The powerhouse defender is arguably Chelsea’s best defender, his pace is superb and regular surges from the back has often eased pressure on the Chelsea back line.

Left Back

Despite his critics for lapsing in a defensive role, Marcos Alonso excels going forward at left wing-back. The attacking capabilities are superb, making Alonso a regular goal threat. Close range free kicks are a specialty for the Spaniard. His left-foot provides precision and whip from free-kicks, resulting in the net bulging on many occasions.

The Midfield Debate

Jorginho is like marmite with many football fans, you either love him or you hate him. Often described as a coach on the pitch, the deep lying Italian always provides an outlet for Chelsea. Picking the ball up from deep is what Jorginho is good at, linking the defence into attack and creating space is what the former Napoli midfielder is superb at.

Since Maurizio Sarri took over at Chelsea in the summer of 2018, N’golo Kante has often been playing out of position. The holding midfielder has created a name for himself, sitting in front of the defence and breaking up opposing attacks. Since being moved slightly forward, his role has changed which has meant he is somewhat less effective. Despite the positional change, Kante is unique, his stamina and defensive role is world-class.

The critics were out when Matteo Kovacic made the move from Madrid to London. There was debate when his move became permanent in the summer of 2019, but the Croation midfielder has proved his worth. Lampard is a huge fan of Kovacic, his dominance in the middle of the park is clear. The partnership with Jorginho has been shown to be applaudable on many occasions this season.

Mason Mount proved he can be a superb talent last season. A successful loan spell at Derby County meant Lampard confined his trust in the young English midfielder, making him a linchpin in the Chelsea side. Mount often comes under criticism but his work off the ball and energy to press is admirable. His team-play has been excellent this season on and off the wing.

Pulisic: The best is yet to come

Another player hindered by injury this season, Christian Pulisic has impressed at times in his debut season. His directness and pace always provide a threat. The 21-year-old is going through a settling in period, but the American has shown his capabilities, notably after scoring a hat-trick against Burnley at Turf Moor earlier this season.

Tammy leading the line

Probably the biggest surprise of the season for many fans, Tammy Abraham has shown he can carry himself at the highest level. After scoring 15 Premier League goals thus far, the forward has vanished the ‘number 9 curse’, after showing he can find the back of the net regularly.