Around the World: Chelsea stars on international duty

Chelsea are used to players leaving for international duty, but the timing of these particular fixtures means a break is less than ideal.

After their 1-1 pre-season draw against fellow Premier League side Brighton, Frank Lampard would surely prefer to keep his key players around the club's training ground in Cobham with the start of the season just around the corner.

However the Blues boss - who himself has 106 caps for England - will know all too well the importance of international football as Europe gears up for the latest edition of the UEFA Nations League.

Here's a list of the Chelsea players on duty.

England & Wales

With midfield injury woes causing the likes of Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to pull out, Mason Mount will be hoping to add to his six international caps as England begin their Nations League A campaign away in Iceland and Denmark.

With consistent showings for his club, Mount could well put down a significant claim to a more permanent place in Gareth Southgate's side.

Striker Tammy Abraham may find it more difficult. The England captain Harry Kane and red-hot Danny Ings are the more likely to feature.

The Three Lions' second game will be in the Danish capital of Copenhagen where Abraham and Mount could well face fellow blue Andreas Christensen.

Meanwhile, Wales have Ethan Ampadu to bolster their defence as they feature in League B against Finland and Bulgaria.

Europe

Certified member of the French 'vieille garde' Olivier Giroud will be keen to take his total number of caps closer to the 100 mark.

The 2018 World Cup winner currently has 97 appearances to his name for Les Bleus.

Giroud and midfielder N'Golo Kante could be important for Didier Deschamps' revered team against Sweden and Mateo Kovacic's Croatia who also have Portugal.

After some abysmal performance in Chelsea's goal, Kepa Arrizabalaga may find himself fortunate to be included in the Spanish squad for their matches against Germany and Ukraine. Fellow keeper David De Gea has also struggled so all may not be lost for Arrizabalaga.

Should he start, he will have to contend with the frightening prospect of Chelsea's new signing, Timo Werner. Antonio Rudiger will also hope to disappoint Spain before moving on to Switzerland.

Jorginho has found it difficult to gain a permanent hold of a spot in Lampard's Chelsea team. Could games against Bosnia & Herzegovina and the Netherlands help the midfielder reclaim his place?

Finally for the senior sides, it could be an international debut for Armando Broja. The 18-year-old striker made his Chelsea debut back in March and caught the the eye of the senior men's coaches in Albania.

The youth

The talented Reece James is unfortunate to be living in an era where England are not short of a right back or two, so instead the academy product will turn out for the U-21 team alongside Blues winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher also compliment the squad. They go up against Kosovo and Austria in the qualifying stage for the UEFA Under-21 Championship which takes place next year.

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Karlo Ziger has the prospect of three matches against Turkey, Portugal and Slovakia in the UEFA Under-19 Championship Elite Round.