International Round Up II: Best performing Chelsea players 

Away from club football, there is now an international break in which countries are now currently competing in the UEFA Nations League. The competition is set up like a league style of formatting where teams go through from each group, and then there are 4 teams left to compete for the honour of winning the league.

During this international football process, it can cause quite a problem for managers with player injury concerns, and questions will be asked on the level of players' fitness.

Least of all, Frank Lampard's Chelsea soon have their first Premier League game coming up as they visit Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium on Monday.

Lampard will be eyeing up these international fixtures with added-interest to see who he can add to his starting Chelsea XI for the new season.

Players in action

Chelsea players in action over the weekend included the likes of Timo Werner, Toni Rudiger, N'Golo Kante, Ethan Ampadu and Olivier Giroud. Both Rudiger and Werner played the full 90 minutes in Germany's match, with Leroy Sane's half-time withdrawal forcing Germany head coach Joachim Low to deploy the 24-year-old striker in a more central position.

Werner looked positive, setting himself up chances with one volley going slightly over the crossbar but unfortunately could not get his name on the score sheet. Rudiger also had a positive game with one long-range effort troubling Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer some problems.

Elsewhere, young Chelsea Centre Back Ethan Ampadu put in an excellent shift in Wales 1-0 win over Bulgaria. Ampadu had a relatively quiet afternoon with Bulgaria for the most part not threatening enough on the attack. The 19-year-old had a 100% tackle rate and was ranked 1st for accurate passes (85).

French stars Olivier Giroud and N'Golo Kante both featured in a 1-0 win over Sweden to kick off their Nations League campaign with Kylian Mbappe grabbing the only goal. Kante won 2/3 successful dribbles with 3 of his aerial duels won and 85% passing accuracy.

Elsewhere, both Kepa Arrizabalga and Mason Mount were unused substitutes with England claiming a nervy 1-0 against Iceland. Spain on the other hand cruised to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Ukraine.