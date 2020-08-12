Five attackers Leicester City should be looking at

With the transfer window open and ready for business, Leicester City are looking to get the wheels in motion to improve their side ahead of a 2020/21 campaign that will also have the Europa League to contend with alongside the Premier League.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has made it quite clear that the attacking side of the pitch is somewhere he feels the Foxes need to improve and have been linked with a host of names ranging from Odsonne Edouard to Francisco Trincao as they look to make their first signing of the summer.

Vavel.com takes a look at five players that the Northern Irishman should be targeting to bring to the King Power Stadium this summer.

Ollie Watkins - Brentford

After a stellar season at Brentford which ultimately ended in a Play-Off Final defeat to West London rivals Fulham, Ollie Watkins is a man in demand.

The 24-year-old found the net 25 times this season for Thomas Frank's side and his form this season has captured the attention of several top-flight sides including Aston Villa who are currently managed by Watkins' former Brentford boss , Dean Smith.

His ability to play both centrally as an attacker or as wide man would enable Rodgers to be blessed with some much-needed versatility and Watkins himself could be learning from one of the best in the business in the shape of Jamie Vardy.

With a release clause of £18m to Premier League clubs, it is inevitable that Watkins will be moving on this summer and despite it looking like there will be a battle for his services, the attraction of European football may well be enough to bring him to the East Midlands.

Viktor Tsygankov - Dynamo Kyiv

Relatively unknown, Viktor Tsygankov of Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv has been linked with Premier League clubs before and on the face of it, would certainly improve Brendan Rodgers' side.

Just 22-years-old, Tsygankov scored 17 goals in all competitions last season and with the Leicester boss Rodgers stating he wanted more goals from his wide players, is exactly the sort of return he is looking for.

With European experience already under his belt as well - Tysgankov could prove to be an influential signing and whilst still young - has plenty of room to improve.

What remains to be seen however is how much Kyiv value their young star at and if his lack of exposure to Premier League football could put the Foxes off from making a bid.

Luka Jovic - Real Madrid

It's fair to say that life at Real Madrid hasn't quite worked out for Luka Jovic and with reports of manager Zinedine Zidane looking to move the Serbian on, Leicester could be the perfect chance for to rediscover the form that made him so deadly during his time at Eintracht Frankfurt.

If Jovic was to come, he would almost certainly be signed to play alongside Vardy however what might become a stumbling block is both his high wages and Madrid's valuation of the 22-year-old.

Reports in July suggested that the Foxes could approach Los Blancos with an initial loan offer with a view to a permanent signing the following year for £31m were rumoured, however those rumours have appeared to have calmed down in recent weeks but should Leicester choose to reignite their interest, they may well find the long-term answer to Vardy's replacement.

Gerard Deulofeu - Watford

A talented winger with the ability to jink past defenders in an instant, Gerard Deulofeu is expected to be the subject of interest from clubs in England and abroad following Watford's relegation.

Despite being around for a while now, the former Barcelona academy graduate is still only 26 and with time on his side, would provide valuable experience as well as be looking to enter his prime.

Suffering relegation with Watford as well may also mean Leicester could sign the Spaniard for a cut-price fee, however he is currently recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered in his side's win against Liverpool back in March which could well put Leicester and other admirers from making a move for him.

Leon Bailey - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Probably the most unlikely to be signed out the five, Leon Bailey would tick all the boxes for Leicester City.

One of the star men in the Bundesliga for Bayer 04 Leverkusen, the Jamaican has been on the radar at the King Power Stadium for some time but are not likely to be the only people in for him, with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Everton also keeping tabs on the winger.

Bailey himself has even admitted himself that he has aspirations to play in the Premier League according to www.Metro.co.uk in July.

He said: "Fundamentally, my dream has always been, and still is, to play in England.

‘If I continue to work hard, I am sure that it will work out."

With Leverkusen keen to keep their key man, they have always stated that bids in the region of £70m and upwards would be enough to make them consider, however in the current climate, may be forced to sell him for a lower fee of around £30-£40m.

With the German side currently in the process of selling their prized asset Kai Havertz to Chelsea though, it is highly unlikely that Leverkusen will want to part ways with two of their best players in one window.