Could Traore be Doherty's replacement?

Following the departure of Matt Doherty to Tottenham Hotspur, it is well known that Nuno Espirito Santo wants to bring in a replacement at right wing-back.

However, in yesterday's 2-0 victory over Sheffield United, Adama Traore slotted into this position and the Spaniard produced a fine performance in this role.

Therefore, it raises the question of whether Traore should be selected as the club's right wing-back on a consistent basis for the club, or whether an addition should still be brought in this position.

Traore's impact at Bramall Lane

In Wolves impressive 2-0 win at Bramall Lane yesterday, Traore did look very impressive defensively as well as when he ventured forward.

Due to the visitors going two goals ahead inside the first six minutes, Santo's side made sure they managed the game by being defensively sound.

The 24-year-old contributed to this by keeping the likes of Billy Sharp and George Baldock quiet and were able to get in behind the natural winger.

The strength and blistering pace that Traore obtains massively helped this to be the case and his showing, especially on the defensive side of things, is something that would have certainly delighted his manager.

Furthermore, towards the end of the game when the Blades were throwing more men forward in order to try to find a way back into the encounter, Traore looked a danger for the visitors on the counter-attack.

When doing this, due to his pace he was able to create room and space for the likes of Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto in wide positions.

In the final 20 minutes, Traore went on two individual runs from deep taking a number of United players out of the game in the meantime.

Would he be a good fit?

Traore's decent display at right- wing-back against a decent Blades side undoubtedly proves that he can play in this role week in week out.

Although this is something that Santo and Traore may not want to be the case in order for the team to achieve as high a Premier League finish as they possibly can.

This is because arguably the Spaniard will be most effective for Wolves in the right-wing position, where he has previously shown to not be afraid to take on and consequently terrorise opposition defences.

Last season, he was such a deadly threat when approaching forward down the right-hand side and, he formed a fantastic partnership with their all-time Premier League top goalscorer Raul Jimenez.

Accordingly, even though he has proved to be able to fit in well in the right wing-back position, Wolves may not actually get the best out of him in this position.

This means that before the transfer window closes on the 5th October, Santo may try to bring in a natural right back into the club.

Who else could replace Doherty

The fact that 22-year-old Oskar Burr made his Premier League debut yesterday, is an indication that Wolves may try to earn him more experience in the English top-flight with the eventual hope of making him a regular for the club.

If Santo strives to do this, it consequently would be likely that he will not feel the need to add a new player to fill in at right-back in this window. With will allow funds to be spent elsewhere.

However, there is a suggestion that this is not the case due to how the club is linked with Ainsley Maitland -Niles, who according to the Daily Mail is considering to depart from Arsenal in order to guarantee himself first-team football.

They also report that Nuno's side are considering to put in an improved bid of £15 million, which is what was rejected towards the end of August, to try to persuade him to join the Pack.

Additionally, just under a week ago, the West Midlands outfit was linked with a move for 18-year-old FC Porto right-back Tomas Esteves, but due to his young age, he may not be shoved straight into Wolves starting 11 on a consistent basis.