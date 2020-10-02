Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted line-ups and ones to watch

Both sides have suffered indifferent starts to their 2020/21 Championship campaigns. Sheffield Wednesday put Cardiff City to the sword on the opening day with a 2-0 victory. Queens Park Rangers meanwhile beat Nottingham Forest by the same scoreline.

Since then, both have suffered defeat on the road against Bristol City and Coventry City respectively while draws were earned by each side, The Owls against Watford and The R's against Middlesborough.

While fractions of the early season momentum Wednesday had built may have been halted, Garry Monk has had his side correcting the errors they made at Ashton Gate on the training pitch at Middlewood Road.

Mark Warburton will be hoping his team can continue the West London side's good record at Hillsborough where they are unbeaten since October 2016.

Team News

The Owls have no new injury concerns according to Garry Monk. New man Callum Paterson is likely to feature after joining from Cardiff.

Osaze Orughide completed minutes with the under 23's and is training regularly, he edges closer to a first team return each day.

Meanwhile, Chey Dunkley has seen a specialist who is happy with the progress he has made with his injury. The Wednesday chief hopes to have him available after the international break.

In the opposite camp, Warburton's squad also has a clean bill of health. New signing Macauley Bonne may feature if he has been registered in time.

Seny Dieng is expected to start in goal with number one stopper Joe Lumley's future at the club in doubt.

Predicted Line-ups

QPR (4-2-3-1): Dieng; Kakay, Dickie, Barbet, Wallace; Amos, Cameron, Thomas, Chair, Osayi-Samuel; Dykes

SWFC (3-5-2): Dawson; Iorfa, Lees, Van Aken; Palmer, Luongo, Bannan, Brown, Harris; Windass, Paterson

Ones to Watch

SWFC - Massimo Luongo:

The linchpin in the middle of The Owls engine room, he has adapted well to a deeper role that has been asked of him this season and allowed those around him such as Barry Bannan and Izzy Brown to get on the ball and express their creativity. He stood head and shoulders above those around him against Bristol City with several key and thunderous challenges to win regain possession and put Wednesday back on the front foot. He self confesses his love for a tackle: "Until I'm booked, touch wood I think why not go for it and why not if you're going to win the ball back, leave a bit on them."

QPR - Bright Osayi-Samuel:

He appears to have taken over the mantle from Eberechi Eze, who left for Crystal Palace in the summer. He provides excitement, spark and creativity. He also grabbed his first goal of the season last weekend against Middlesborough as he begins to find his groove again from last season. His relationship with Eze in blue and white hoops last term brought great adulation for both, despite interest however, Osayi-Samuel stayed put to the relief of R's faithful.

Last meeting

The sides met back in July at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium where Wednesday recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory with goals from Dom Iorfa, Josh Windass, and Jacob Murphy.

Iorfa opened the scoring within five minutes as he swept past Lumley. Windass then glanced home a vital goal for the visitors on the stroke of half-time before Murphy put the game beyond doubt with a superb curling effort into the top corner in the 78th minute.

Manager's Views

Garry Monk spoke to swfc.co.uk: “As a manager, everybody expects you win games and that's the life of a manager.

"You have to work in the best way you can and put your team in a place to win games.

"QPR have experienced Championship players and on their day they can be very dangerous.”

Mark Warburton spoke to QPR's official website: “I’m stating the obvious but I know Sheffield Wednesday will be very focused on Saturday.

"They got beat last week at Bristol City but should have been two up in the first half so will maybe feel hard done by but they’ll be ready for Saturday.

"They are a very good team, they have pace and power up top, experience in midfield, passing range, physicality at the back and pace on the wings. We know what we face.”​​​​​​​

Kick-off time and How to watch

​​​​​​​Kick off time is at 3PM on Saturday 3rd October, Ifollow match passes can be now purchased from the respective official websites of either side.