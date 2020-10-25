The five key quotes from Nuno Espirito Santo's post-Newcastle press conference

Wolverhampton Wanderers were held for a fourth consecutive time against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Jacob Murphy’s 89th-minute free-kick meant Newcastle returned to Tyneside with a point as Steve Bruce’s men responded to last week’s defeat to Manchester United with a spirited performance.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side registered 16 shots in Karl Darlow, with only three being on target, in a contest that lacked the ruthlessness to earn all three points.

Here are the five key quotes from Nuno’s press conference:

On how his side played

In a game that Wolves planned to enjoy most of the ball, Santo took many positives from the performance, despite dropping points.

Speaking to the media after the game, he said: “I think we played well in terms of possession,” he continued. “Newcastle were very organised, but we started the game well, we broke them and created chances.

“Not too many shots on target, a lot of shots, but it’s something we have to improve on. I think all the game we were in control, managing well, always very organised and good spells in possession, good movement.

“In the second half, we were always playing on our offensive side of the pitch. Good goal, but disappointing because we made a mistake in the final moment of the game that punishes a lot."

On struggling to break Newcastle down

It will worry the Wanderers boss that his side managed only three shots on target at home, especially considering the 63% possession they enjoyed.

Discussing the struggles his side encountered against a resolute defence, Nuno said: “I cannot predict what our opponents will do.

“We need to find solutions for every moment of the game – when we have space, when we don’t have space, that’s the evolution we look for the team. Try to find better solutions for our future.”

On his side having 16 shots

In a fixture where it had finished 1-1 three times prior and with Wolves edging past Fulham and Leeds United by only one goal, Nuno was pleased with his side’s efforts.

“We had a lot of shots, not all of them on target, but that’s something we need to improve. The good thing is we created space and movement, and mobility to have a chance to shoot on goal.

“Let’s try to improve on the final delivery and final clinical moment of shooting on goal, testing the goalkeeper and make them work. A lot of shots, but shots come from mobility, good spells of the ball we had.

“We created a lot of chances, even with Newcastle well organised.

“We were able to break them many times. We cannot regret what we miss, we should regret what we didn’t do well when we concede.”

On Jacob Murphy’s equaliser

Murphy, who was starting his first league game of the season, was deployed as a right wing-back at Molineux.

Defensively, he faced an in-form Pedro Neto, before delivering a beautiful free-kick to level the score.

Speaking about the goal his side conceded, the Wolves boss said: “The ball cannot go in the short corner, we realise that. If it goes over the wall, we have to deal with that, but the ball cannot go on that side of the goal.

“After the free-kick, we have to set up the wall correctly and avoid this.

“If goes on the side of the goalkeeper, the goalkeeper should be there, but the ball cannot go on the first post.

“We made a mistake on the set up of the wall and we conceded a goal. We were solid, we didn’t allow any chances to Newcastle, so on that part we were positive, but, of course, we were upset because we didn’t solve the problem.”

On his midfield selection

Prior to the draw, Nuno opted for Ruben Neves over Joao Moutinho to partner Leander Dendoncker in midfield, consequently leaving Vitinha out of the squad.

When questioned about his selection, he said: “Joao played last game and played very well. Today, we decided to play with Ruben, and I think it’s good for us that we have two quality players we can use when we decide.”