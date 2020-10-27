Four Jadon Sancho alternatives  Manchester United could sign from the Bundesliga

Manchester United’s hardball left them looking soft in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho last summer.

United head honcho Ed Woodward attempted to play into stoppage time with Borussia Dortmund, but the German club have been around the block and this time, they didn’t surrender.

It meant Sancho, who wasn’t even pushing to leave the Westfalenstadion, stayed put.

Time will tell if the young English forward will end up at Old Trafford, but it all fell very flat for the Red Devils. Maybe it’s time to look elsewhere.

It’s no surprise with long-term targets Jude Bellingham and Erling Braut Haaland both moving to Germany that United would be scouring the Bundesliga market.

So, consider this a scout report of four of the finest Bundesliga alternatives to Sancho.

Gio Reyna - Borussia Dortmund

You’d imagine United got a little too comfy around BVB’s negotiation table this summer, so why not see who else is around?

After getting a sniff of the first team last season, 17-year-old Gio Reyna, son of former USA captain Claudio, is hot property.

His telepathic on-field relationship with Haaland is a joy to watch. When Haaland scores, Reyna often is the one assisting him.

The American is stepping out of the Black and Yellow’s creche into the big boy's playground and nicking their ball. And no-one can stop him.

If Reyna can put together a full season of pure artistry then Old Trafford’s top brass could come calling.

Christopher Nkunku - RB Leipzig

Like Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby, Christopher Nkunku was one of the players cast aside by Paris Saint-Germain as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe took over.

However, with the Parisien's still looking for that elusive Champions League trophy - were they too hasty in letting Nkunku go?

The Frenchman's numbers since moving to RB Leipzig in 2019 have been eye-catching. His 15 league assists last season has proved the 22-year-old can play at the top level.

Nkunku's versatility will appeal to suitors, as Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann has played him on the left, right, as an attacking midfield, and even as a support striker.

This adaptability is something the current Man United team severely lack.

Matheus Cunha - Hertha Berlin

A former RB Leipzig starlet himself, Matheus Cunha is now leading the charge in the German capital as Hertha Berlin aim to put the city back on the map in European football.

It's centre forward where Cunha has scored most of his career goals but he has played on the wing and in attacking midfield to accommodate centre forward Krzysztof Piatek and recent new signing Jhon Cordoba.

Cunha's unpredictability could be his biggest weapon, the timing of his runs means if Edinson Cavani drops deep then he'll be there to expose the backline.

Capable of the sublime, Cunha will dazzle United fans and at 21-years-old would be seen as impressive bit of forward planning from the United board.

Cunha's career has taken him from Brazil to Switzerland and Germany. If he can get in or around the 10-15 goal mark this campaign, then another move abroad could come calling.

Marcus Thuram - Borussia Monchengladbach

Security at the San Siro may not be aware of Thuram's talents but Bundesliga defences have been on red alert since the striker's arrival in 2019.

Gaffer Marco Rose's rock-n-roll football is reminiscent of Jurgen Klopp's philosophy and Thuram leads from the front. The 23-year-old is part of a front three that hunts in packs and can be devastating on the counter attack.

In the United side, he'll be capable of playing in a range of positions in a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer often deploys.

While not quite putting up Sancho type statistics just yet, Thuram could be a gem worth polishing.