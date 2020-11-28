Jose Mourinho: “Chelsea is just another game”

Having won five consecutive games, including three consecutive clean sheets in all competitions, Tottenham Hotspur is ready to keep the momentum going against Chelsea.

The Spurs will be traveling to Stamford Bridge, which happens to be a special place for Jose Mourinho, where he was a three-time Premier League Champion in two different stages of his career. ‘The Chosen One’ coached the ‘blues’ from 2004 to 2007, and 2013 to 2015. During both of those stages, Jose compiled 204 wins in 321 games, including eight titles.

Despite all of this, Mourinho previewed the Chelsea match-up as ‘another game’, since he doesn’t feel there’s anything special about it.

“Going there top of the league doesn’t change anything for us,” Mourinho said. “As I’ve been saying since the beginning of the season, we are only contenders to win the next game, nothing more than that… We know that anything can happen but our objective is to win the game.”

Spurs are currently the second best team in the Premier League with 20 points, just behind Liverpool. This doesn’t mean Chelsea should be overlooked though, as they are the third best team in England with 18 points.

“With such an amazing squad to play James or Azpilicueta. To play Chilwell, Alonso or Emerson. To play Mendy or to play the most expensive goalkeeper in the history of the Premier League. Chelsea have an amazing squad,” Mourinho added. “I’m not even worried about who’s gonna play because they only have very good players.”

This won’t be the first time these two teams face each others this season. Back in October, Spurs faced Chelsea in the third round of the Carabao Cup, where Tottenham managed to get the win following a missed penalty kick by Mason Mount in the penalty shootout.