Cardiff City vs Swansea City preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Neil Harris is looking to claim his first South Wales Derby win as Cardiff City manager on Saturday as they look to close the gap between themselves and the play-offs.

After a rocky start in which they only won two of their first 10 games, the Bluebirds are the in-form team in the Championship at the moment, winning their last four.

Meanwhile, Steve Cooper's Swansea City finds themselves in fourth place, one point off the automatic places, with a win on Saturday potentially taking them to second, as they look to attempt promotion once again after losing in the play-off semi-finals last season.

The Swans will be eager to continue their unbeaten run, with a favourable run of Derby County, Barnsley and Queens Park Rangers coming up in the next few weeks.

Team news

Cardiff is to be without loanees Harry Wilson and Jordi Osei-Tutu, as they are both out with a hand and hamstring injury respectively. They are also without Lee Tomlin, who is out with a groin injury.

Swansea is also without loanees Marc Guehi and Morgan Gibbs-White with a head injury and a broken foot respectively, and veteran Ryan Bennett is out with a hamstring injury. The Swans also have Jay Fulton and Matt Grimes, who are both each one yellow card away from suspension.

Predicted lineups

Cardiff:

Smithies; Bacuna, Morrison, Nelson, Bennett, Ralls, Vaulks, Whyte, Ojo, Moore, Harris.

Swansea:

Woodman; Naughton, Cabango, Latibeaudiere, Roberts, Bidwell, Smith, Grimes, Dhanda, Ayew, Lowe.

Ones to watch

Kieffer Moore

A 2 million pound signing in the summer from Wigan Athletic, this looks to be a great acquisition. The Welsh striker has scored eight times and assisted once in 17 games for the club so far, with his hold-up play being one of the best in the league. He looks set to hit double figures by the new year.

Andre Ayew

Ayew was Swansea's talisman last year, and he has certainly carried that mantle on this season. With the departure of Rhian Brewster following his loan spell, his boots needed filling up front and Ayew has stepped up to the plate so far, with seven goals and two assists in 16 games so far this year for the Swans.

Previous meetings

The last time the two sides met was back in January when they fought out a 0-0 draw at The Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff denying Swansea from entering the play-offs that day.

How to watch

This match will kick-off at 12:30pm on Saturday December 12 and is available to watch on Sky Sports Football.