Burnley vs MK Dons Preview: Can League One Dons cause FA Cup upset at Turf Moor?

After six preliminary rounds and two proper rounds, the big boys from the Premier League and Championship enter the fray in the FA Cup.

Burnley face MK Dons, a side sitting 45 places beneath them in the football pyramid, in the third round.

The Dons beat non-league sides Eastleigh and Barnet to earn their visit to Turf Moor, looking to make the fourth round for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

The Clarets face League one opposition in the third round for the third season in a row, having faced Barnsley and Peterborough United in the last two campaigns.

Team News

Burnley could make a whole host of changes from the team that beat Sheffield United way back on the December 29 last year.

After the game against Fulham was postponed, Sean Dyche could look to get Dwight McNeil and Jay Rodriguez involved after missing games over the festive period.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson called also be recalled as his recovery from injury has stepped up significantly recently.

There could also be starts for Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Phil Bardsley, Kevin Long and Dale Stephens, all of who have found chances in the League difficult to come by.

Charlie Taylor misses out with a hamstring injury, while Jack Cork is still not available.

MK Dons also haven’t played since the end of 2020, so Russell Martin could name a relatively unchanged side.

Defender Bailey Cargill has left for Forest Green Rovers so youngster Jack Davies could be in line to start.

Striker Cameron Jerome, who scored against Burnley in 2010 playing for Birmingham City, has eight goals this season is available again, as is Scott Fraser.

Joe Mason would get a start if Jerome or Fraser are unavailable.

Potential Line-ups

Burnley:

Peacock-Farrell; Bardsley, Long, Dunne, Pieters; Brady, Benson, Stephens, McNeil; Rodriguez, Wood.

MK Dons:

Fisher; Lewington, Keogh, Davies; Poole, Gladwin, Surman, Sorensen, Harvie; Fraser; Jerome.

Match Stats

Burnley have lost just twice in their last nine games, winning four and drawing three.

In the FA Cup, The Clarets have won four of their last five third round games, one after a replay against Sunderland in 2017.

MK Dons have lost just once in their last five games in all competitions, including a 6-0 win over Norwich City Under 21s in the Papa Johns Trophy.

The Dons have won just two third round ties since 2016, including a 1-0 win at Queens Park Rangers in January 2018.

The two sides have only faced each other four times in history, Burnley taking all four meetings, including a 5-0 win at Stadium MK in the Championship in 2016, and a 2-1 win at the same venue in the FA Cup third round in 2010.

Previous meeting

MK Dons 0-5 Burnley (12/01/16)

Burnley moved up to fourth in the Championship with their biggest win of the season, as Mk Dons’ relegation worries were deepened.

Joey Barton gave The Clarets the lead in the first half, and Sam Vokes added a second less than 30 seconds after half time.

Andre Gray and Matt Lowton made it 3-0 then 4-0 before Antony Kay was dismissed for the hosts on 75 minutes for bringing down George Boyd.

Boyd then completed the scoring eight minutes from time, finishing off a quality counter-attack.

Burnley ended the season top of the table earning themselves an instant return to the Premier League, while MK Dons instantly returned to the third tier of English football, finishing the season second bottom.

How to watch

Burnley v MK Dons kicks off at 3pm on Saturday 9 January, live on the FA Player in the UK.

FA Player is a free service to sign up for, where you can watch live games and exclusive video content.

It is available online and on the Google Play store or App Store.

The FA Player is not available internationally.