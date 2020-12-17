The key quotes from Sean Dyche following Burnley's 0-0 draw against Aston Villa

Sean Dyche's Burnley side earned a point on the road against Aston Villa to take them out of the relegation zone.

When asked about the latest concussion ruling, Dyche offered his thoughts on that and the latest update on five substitutes:

Speed is key:

“Concussion subs are appropriate if they can be done quicky, I’m sure the medical team can get that done quickly”. “We don’t want 5 subs, I understand why the clubs in Europe would want them but me personally, I don’t want them”.

Stats don't tell the full story:

Dyche feels that despite Villa's dominance on paper, the stats don't always tell the full story:

“There has to be detail in the stats, they had some good chances throughout the game which is to be expected for a home side”.

Finding balance:

Burnley have looked solid at the back in recent games, despite this Dyche insists it's time his players need to be more ruthless in front of goal:

“We’ve got to be more clinical and detailed in the front third”.

Burnley host Wolves on Monday evening in the Premier League as they look to create some more daylight between the bottom three.