Key Quotes: Solskjaer eager to bounce back from cup disappointment

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faced the press today ahead of Manchester United’s F.A Cup third round fixture at home to Watford.

United will be looking to put their recent cup woes behind them as they attempt to bounce back from a 0-2 defeat to Manchester City midweek.

On Amad Diallo

Solskjaer faced questions about the arrival Amad Traore from Atalanta and what role he will player will play in the side.

Solskjaer said: “He's [Diallo] still not been with us in the training group, it's the last bit of paperwork so he can come in, excited by all new players coming in.”

He continued: “We'll give him [Diallo] time. I've seen there's been a lot of expectation of Amad and rightly so. He's an exciting player. He's got some exciting attributes that we look forward to developing and giving him a chance to succeed here.”

Diallo will be unavailable for the weekend’s fixture, however, will be available for the rest of the season, should Solskjaer wish to utilise him.

On departures

Solskjaer confirmed the fate of two of United’s long serving player come the end of the season.

It would appear the Argentinian pair, Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero, will be departing the club at the end of the season following months of speculation, Solskjaer has confirmed.

The manager said: “Both of them [Rojo & Romero] have contracts until the summer and they're not going to be extended, we're looking for them to find clubs.”

Romero in particular was a fan favourite at Old Trafford, having donned the title ‘The World’s Best Second ‘Keeper’ for his stellar displays as David De Gea’s understudy.

On the upcoming fixture

Solskjaer was quick to point out his sides desire to right the wrongs of the midweek disappointment by bouncing back with a win over Watford.

He said: “The reaction has been as expected, you're disappointed when you go out, always are, wanted to go one step further but have shown many times this season we can bounce back after disappointments.”

He continued: “We go into the next game wanting to win this, we enter this competition wanting to win, there are a few players that had a few knocks, there'll be a few changes, but we'll still field a team I'm confident in.”