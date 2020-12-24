Manchester United predicted lineup to face Leicester City

Manchester United enter this weekend coming off the back of three wins in a row having seen off Sheffield United, Leeds United and Everton.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made some rotations to the squad and it would not be a surprise to see changes for the Boxing Day clash with Leicester City.

Here is how United could line out against the Foxes.

GK - David De Gea

Dean Henderson has shown why he has been included in Solskjaer's plans this season, however, the United boss tends to favour David De Gea in the league and with Henderson being utilised against Everton, it seems that De Gea will slot back in for Premier League action.

The Spaniard has had his fair share of mistakes of late, but with his colleague costing a goal against Sheffield, De Gea is likely to keep his place from the 6-2 win over Leeds.

RB - Axel Tuanzebe

There are still doubts over the fitness of Aaron Wan-Bissaka who picked up a knock against Leeds and was absent from the win over Everton.

Axel Tuanzebe was more than a worthy replacement midweek and should be rewarded for his fine performance with another start.

CB - Eric Bailly

Eric Bailly was one of the best players on the pitch in the Carabao Cup win and is arguably the best centre-back in the squad when fit, therefore it makes sense to use him while he is injury-free.

Solskjaer may also fancy Bailly against the pace of Jamie Vardy as opposed to having Victor Lindelof at the back and for that reason he should keep his place.

CB - Harry Maguire

Captain Harry Maguire has played every single minute in the league this season and that is not likely to change now.

The big defender has vastly improved in his performances recently and is starting to show why the club shelled out the world record fee for a defender.

LB - Luke Shaw

Alex Telles was impressive again against the Toffees and has hardly put a foot wrong since he signed from Porto in the summer.

With that being said though, Telles is very attack-minded and the defensive capabilities of Luke Shaw may be favoured against a dangerous Leicester attack.

CM - Paul Pogba

Since Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola revealed his client's desire to leave the club, the Frenchman has really bettered his game and is starting to show some form of consistency that he has always been lacking.

Following another solid performance on Wednesday, the only reason he may be dropped is if the team is set up to be more defensive with two holding midfielders.

CM - Fred

When facing a midfield that features the likes of Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi and James Maddison, the combative play style of Fred could be the better option ahead of Nemanja Matic and with doubts over Scott McTominay's fitness, the Brazilian could get the nod here.

RW - Mason Greenwood

19-year old Mason Greenwood may not have displayed the goalscoring form United fans had become used to seeing last season, but that does not mean he should be dropped.

It feels as though a goal is coming from the teenager and being replaced in the team would do more harm than good and could affect his confidence.

CAM - Bruno Fernandes

What is left to say about Bruno Fernandes that has not already been said? The midfield maestro should undoubtedly be the first name in the team sheet week-in-week-out.

With nine goals and five assists in the league this season, United's talisman just seems to get better and better as the weeks go by and will be the key to success going forward.

LW - Marcus Rashford

A bad word cannot be said about Marcus Rashford, a superstar on and off the pitch. If his work off the pitch is not enough to silence his critics then perhaps his form is.

With five goals and four assists in the league, Rashford is getting back to the scintillating form he produced last campaign and should regain his place having started on the bench against Everton.

ST - Edinson Cavani

Although he has had some trouble off the pitch over the last couple of weeks, no-one can knock Edinson Cavani's contributions on the field.

The veteran striker bagged his fourth goal of the season on Wednesday night and seems to be improving rapidly as the games progress.

As an out-and-out physical striker he could be preferred to Anthony Martial up front, especially facing a centre-back of Johnny Evan's quality.