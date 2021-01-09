The last time Manchester United met Watford in the FA Cup

It's been 14 years since Manchester United and Watford last met in the FA Cup. A United side with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Paul Scholes matched up against relegation threatened Watford in the 2007 semi-final.

A FA Cup Final at the new Wembley awaited Sir Alex Ferguson or Watford boss Aidy Boothroyd - an occasion neither manager wanted to miss out on.

The 2007 semi-final talking points

United had come into the semi-final brimming with confidence, just days after humiliating AS Roma 7-1 in the quarter-final of the Champions League. Normal service resumed against Watford as they ran away 4-1 winners at Villa Park, securing their place in the final.

Wayne Rooney’s right footed strike gave United the lead inside six minutes, assisted by a Michael Carrick long-range pass. Watford levelled with Hameur Bouazza’s sensational overhead kick.

United regained their lead two minutes later - Rooney turned provider for Ronaldo, who tapped home to make it 2-1 to The Reds. Alan Smith's cross then found Rooney, who finished from close range to double his goal tally for the day. Kieran Richardson added a fourth late on to seal the game for United.

FA Cup heartbreak

United's win over Watford saw them come up against Jose Mourinho's Chelsea in the Final. Didier Drogba's poked finish saw The Blues win the final, securing a 1-0 win at the first ever match held at the new Wembley - heartbreak for United.

Since that cup final loss, United have only managed to win the FA Cup once - beating Crystal Palace 2-1 in the 2015/16 final.

For this year's competition, squad rotation will be needed more than ever, due to the congested fixture list. Fatigue and injuries could occur as United will be competing in two other important competitions - The Premier League and Europa League. Which is why United's strength in depth could be a key factor in winning the competition this year.

The four years since lifting the FA Cup, have seen United lose in the quarter-final, semi-final and final stages. But could this be the year United end the trophy drought, and finally give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his first piece of silverware as manager of the club?