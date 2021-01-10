Transfer Talk : Which players could haunt Arteta if sold?

There have been players in the past that have haunted Arsenal after leaving the club. The likes of Robin Van Persie and Serge Gnabry ring out.

The two left the club and enhanced their career's with trophies. Van Persie won the Premier League with Manchester United and Gnabry was won league titles with Bayern Munich, as well as the Champions League.

This list tells which players could follow suit if the club let them go:

Eddie Nketiah

Since being recalled from his loan move at Leeds United in January 2020, Eddie Nketiah has been in and out of Mikel Arteta's first team plans at Arsenal.

Nketiah had started 2 games for the club in the midst of their diabolical run of form throughout December. This has seen the England U21's international dropped to the bench as of recent, suggesting his future at the Emirates is in doubt, especially with Gabriel Martinelli returning from his knee injury.

At the time of writing, West Ham have expressed their interest in signing the Arsenal youngster as a replacement for the outgoing Sebastian Haller (The Evening Standard) who left the club for Ajax Amsterdam following a £22million move.

Although some Arsenal fans would be content with Eddie being shown the door, when taking a closer look it can be argued that Arteta would in fact regret his decision to let Nketiah join up alongside Michael Antonio under David Moyes.

The Hale End graduate's statistics suggest that he is getting much better with the progression of each campaign. He has scored 5 goals already this year - his highest tally in a season.

Furthermore the future prospect has scored at least one goal in every competition Arsenal have played in this season apart from the FA Cup. His lack of physicality up front is deceiving to fans as strength is considered a vital attribute when leading the line for a Premier League club.

But his movement off the ball and hold-up play has proven vital for the North-London club at times, not only earning him goals but also providing for his team-mates.

Hector Bellerin (Right Back)

Hector Bellerin is one of the few first team survivors from the Arsene Wenger era and is playing in his 7th full season for Arsenal since being promoted from the youth team in 2013.

Due to his 173 professional appearances for the club, he's been through many ups and downs with the team, facing his fair share of criticism from pundits and fans alike.

It's appropriate to say that Bellerin has divided opinion amongst all involved at the Emirates with his injury plagued career spotted with world-class performances.

At the end of last year, the Spaniard was repeatedly linked with a return to his boyhood club Barcelona, and in recent years, a move away from England has always seemed a window or two away due to his injuries and accused lack of commitment to the club by various Arsenal fan outlets.

However, if sold in January, Hector would be more than capable of giving Arteta sleepless nights. Starting the season fully fit, he has already made 15 out of 17 possible Premier League appearances.

Bellerin's also averaged 2.6 crosses per 90 in the league this year (footballcritic.com) - impressive attacking showing for a right back.

If Arsenal's "Road Runner" is allowed to leave for the Camp Nou this winter, he'd likely shine on the domestic and European stage under the guise of fellow Spaniard and full back veteran Jordi Alba.

Folarin Balogun (Striker)

Similiar to Nketiah, Folarin Balogun is an exciting graduate of Arsenal's prestigious academy and in his first professional season has already scored two goals for the club in the Europa League.

Sadly for the Gunners, Balogun's departure is the most likely out of the three discussed in this article as boss Mikel Arteta has already commented on the transfer speculation to the press.

"The player wants to stay, and I'm not sure about the agent." Despite the Spanish manager's comments, the player and his camp question the club's desire to keep Balogun (The Athletic).

Fans reacted positively to Arsenal rejecting a £5million bid from Brentford for the hot prospect, suggesting that his future was bright in North-London, but now it looks like his time at the club is coming to an end.

His contract will run out at the end of the season if he is not sold this January and fans are already starting to call him the next "Gnabry" - One of Bayern Munich's most potent attackers who was disregarded at the Emirates.