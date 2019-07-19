Fiorentina vs Arsenal Preview: Can the Gunners continue their strong pre-season?

Arsenal face their second test in the International Champions Cup, with a pre-season match up against Italian side ACF Fiorentina.

The Gunners will be hoping for their unbeaten run in their US Tour will continue, as their Serie A opponents faced a struggle at the bottom of the table last season.

A look into pre-season

Unai Emery’s side have had an enjoyable time in the States so far, starting with a comfortable 3-0 win against the Colorado Rapids to prepare them for the International Champions Cup.

It was a winning start to the competition, as a late Eddie Nketiah goal gave Arsenal three points against German Champions Bayern Munich.

Despite a disappointing season, Fiorentina looked to start their pre-season cup campaign strongly also, as they recorded a 2-1 win against Mexican side C.D Guadalajara.

Who will feature for Arsenal?

Emery is expected to rotate his squad again to give his players an equal chance at playing in the pre-season fixtures.

It’s expected that youngsters will make an appearance, the most notable player being Reiss Nelson, who is yet to start since his return from Germany after spending a season on loan at TSG Hoffenheim.

Speaking after Arsenal’s win against Bayern Munich – in which the youth of the squad sparkled – Emery revealed that the team to play Fiorentina will consist of young players.

“We are going to use young players. It’s another chance for them to show us how they can respond, it's very positive.”

Who can shine for Arsenal?

After his match-winning goal against Bayern Munich, Nketiah will be hoping to prove himself to the manager with another strong performance should he feature.

Arsenal new boy Gabriel Martinelli will also be in with a chance of a starting spot on Saturday. After scoring in his debut game, the Brazilian will hope to continue his dream start at the club.

Predicted 11

Arsenal: Martinez; Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Medley, Kolasinac; Willock, Burton, John-Jules, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Fiorentina: Dragowski; Biraghi, Milenkovic, Ranieri, Venuti; Eysseric, Benassi, Dabo; Sottil, Simeone, Saponara.