Carlos Vinicius: Proving His Worth 

Although he's only played two Premier League games since his arrival to North London, Carlos Vinicius has proven to be the back-up striker Tottenham Hotspur were in need for.

Jose Mourinho perfectly understood the unreal amount of games Harry Kane was going to play this season, therefore he brought Vinicius on loan to reduce to load on the 'HurriKane'.

No Premier League Minutes? No Problem

So far his decision has worked, considering Vinicius has proved his worth while playing as a starter in the UEFA Europa League and FA Cup.

Not only did he record three goals and three assists in the UEL group stage, but now he has also put his name on the scoresheet for Spurs in the FA Cup.

As Tottenham cruised past Marine AFC by 5-0, 'El Boliche' scored his first hat-trick as a member of the Spurs. The 25 year-old, who played all 90 minutes, completed his milestone in just 37 minutes into the game and had multiple chances to score even more goals.

'El Boliche' has now recorded 6 goals and three assists in his first 385 minutes as a Tottenham Hotspur player.

Vinicius collected the match ball from his teammates following the FA Cup Third Round match at Rossett Park.