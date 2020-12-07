The key quotes from Jose Mourinho's press conference as Tottenham beat Arsenal

Goals from the ever-impressive Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane gave Tottenham Hotspur a 2-0 victory over bitter rivals Arsenal.

2000 fans returned to the stadium - for the first time since March - as supporters were welcomed with two terrific goals, helping Spurs return to the top of the table.

Manger Jose Mourinho spoke to the media following the game:

On what he made of the performance

With only 31% of possession in Sunday's victory, Tottenham were again very pragmatic in their defensive approach, using the counter-attack to devastating effect.

Jose was complimentary of his opposite number, Mikel Arteta, appreciating the quality Arsenal posses despite their recent form.

"For me the performance was very, very good against a team that is probably going to be criticised because their points and their position in the table are not good, but I have to say very good team."

"Very good coach and a team with different ways to play. A team that is able to change during the game. A team that is able to build with four or five, with a centre-back or a midfield player dropping, a team with a lot of work."

"So it was a very complex game for us. In the first half of course we put ourselves in a position of good advantage. In the second half, we accept what they did to us."

On the achievement's of Kane and Son

Harry Kane became the all-time leading goalscorer in North London Derbies, as he recorded his 250th goal for club and country with a clinical left-footed finish.

Son's stunning goal - courtesy of another Kane assist - sees the Korean already hit double figures in this domestic campaign.

The duo are forming an incredible partnership, today's display meant they have now combined for 11 goals, so early in the Premier League season.

"You know they are world class. It's as simple as that, but when we play against City, after the game I was speaking to the Portuguese boy, Dias. I was telling him 'you are not going to play one single match in the Premier League where the strikers are not good'. This is the Premier League."

"I have to admit that Harry and Sonny are world class players and on the top of what they do they have a very good sense of the team."

"They have a very good sense of the balance that they need and they also do incredible tactical work for the team when the team doesn't have the ball. So top players, amazing."

On Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Mourinho heaped praise on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, today's man of the match, the Dane has been a pivotal part of Jose's structure.

He managed 61 touches, 8 ball recoveries and completed 100% of his take-ons - he is the only outfield Spurs player to have played every minute in this Premier League season so far.

"Pierre is very intelligent, he reads the game very well, he understands the game very well. He is going to be a coach one day, for sure. He is a pain, always asking questions why we do this and that."

"On the pitch he reads the situation very, very well and the people that surround him they are really compact and they read the game. Physically he is very strong and technically he is much better than people think."