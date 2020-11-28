Vinicius Named UEL 'Player Of The Week'

He may not speak English but that doesn’t mean Carlos Vinicius hasn’t adapted well to Tottenham Hotspur. Following his loan from Benifca, the Brazilian striker has made an impact with Spurs in the limited minutes he’s had on the pitch.

Vinicius has made himself the talk of Europe this week, receiving the UEFA Europa League Player of The Week honors. The 25 year-old, who scored a brace and assisted in Matchday #4 against Ludogorets, has appeared in four European games this season, and has recorded two goals and three assists already. Aside from his direct involvements in three out of the four Spurs goals, he also had a 100% tackle success-rate as well as two ball recoveries.

“He deserves it, he’s worked really hard,” Harry Winks said about the Brazilian following the game against Ludogorets. “He’s been waiting for his opportunity and we’re all happy for him… He’s a positive guy, always smiling, he works hard and to come in and score as a striker that’s all they want.”

Last season at Benfica, Vinicius was the top scorer in the Primeira Liga, averaging a goal or an assist every 79 minutes. Now, despite being in a different country he doesn’t seem to be slowing down, becoming one of the most useful strikers in Europe.

The Brazilian is much more than just a number ‘9’ though, as he’s able not only to score but also to play with his back to the goal, which is much needed in this Jose Mourinho’s team which features non-natural numbers 9s, like Lucas Moura, Steve Bergwjin and Dele Alli.

Harry Kane has already played 15 games this season (without counting international fixtures), and with the schedule not getting any lighter, it’s safe to say Kane may get his rest without jeopardizing the team’s ability to score goals. We are not even halfway through the season but Carlos Vinicius is proving to be what the Spurs fans been wanting since Fernando Llorente’s departure back in 2019.