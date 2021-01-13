5 key quotes from Nuno Espirito Santo's post-Everton press conference. 

Wolverhampton Wanderers were beaten 1-2 by Everton at Molineux on Tuesday evening.

Everton winger, Alex Iwobi gave the visitors an early lead after six minutes, before Ruben Neves cancelled the early goal out with a controlled volley into the Everton net which would see the tie level at the break.

The away side found a winner in the 77th minute through a Michael Keane header and took all 3 points away from the West Midlands club.

Nuno spoke to the media after the game to discuss the performance and what Wolves need to improve.

On Everton's system:

Everton set out to frustrate Wolves throughout the match-up and made it hard for the home team to break them down.

Nuno acknowledges the set-up from the visitors but believes that Everton were able to be broken down on multiple occasions.

He said "It was hard because they were very organised. Very compact and it required patience. I think the team had its good spells, good possession, forcing combinations in wide areas.

"It was tough but I think we were able to break them down many times."

On what it would take to win the game:

It was a cagey affair between the two sides, especially in the second half where Nuno believes something special was the difference.

He said "I think both teams in the second half didn't have too many chances. Very organised. Both teams didn't concede and we knew it would require something special"

On what Wolves need to improve:

Not much separated the two teams on Tuesday night and the scoreline showed that Wolves needed to improve. Nuno believes that the players need to improve on small details.

"Everton did it, congratulations to them but I think we should improve on small details, like focus in some aspects, that will carry our attention"

On complacency and lack of cutting edge:

As the game curtailed Wolves were guilty of losing key battles. One of which led to the eventual winner in the 77th minute. Nuno wants his players to keep winning these battles, especially in attack, in order to see the games out.

"As the game went by I think we start losing in some situations on the offensive part."

The lack of cutting edge and the complacency would eventually see the home side slump to a defeat at home, something that will no doubt get under the Portuguese managers' skin.

On balancing the team and substitutions:

Toward the end of the game, the Wolves boss saw fit to start making his substitutions, the first of which occurred in the 64th minute as Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White would be replaced by defender Ki-Jana Hoever. The boss explained his thinking behind this and praised the defender's performance.

"I tried to balance the team in defence with Ki, knowing that he is not a winger, he's a full back. He did well"