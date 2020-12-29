The Warm Down: Late Rashford winner sinks unlucky Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers' resolute defensive display was undone in stoppage time as they lost 1-0 to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford's 93rd minute deflected strike won the game for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, sending them up to second in the Premier League table.

Despite the result, Nuno Espirito Santo will be proud of the way his side performed having made four changes to the team that drew with Tottenham, including giving two players their full Premier League debuts.

Saiss' new role leads to man-of-the-match performance

While Wolves' back three was the same trio that started the last time the system was used against Burnley, eyebrows were raised at the positions they occupied.

Max Kilman took up his usual position on the left-hand side but for the first time in his Wolves career, Romain Saiss was deployed in the centre of the three, with Conor Coady moving to the right-hand side.

Had Wolves not conceded so late, the move would have been regarded as a masterstroke. Saiss produced a man-of-the-match performance at the heart of the defence and didn't put a foot wrong until his slight deflection sent Rashford's effort into the bottom corner, while Coady was superb in helping 18-year-old Ki-Jana Hoever through his first Premier League start.

With the new-look defence holding firm for so long against one of the league's best attacks, Nuno should consider whether this setup could be a long-term plan.

Hoever stars in superb full debut

Another surprise in Nuno's team selection was the decision to start 18-year-old Ki-Jana Hoever at right-wing back, with the Dutchman starting his first game for the Wanderers.

While he was led through the game by having Coady in his ear for 90 minutes, Hoever put in the performance of a seasoned veteran.

The former Liverpool man dealt superbly with the threats of Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Rashford and broke well when the situation allowed.

With Nelson Semedo improving in recent weeks, Nuno now has an abundance of choices for the right wing-back position.

Traore's performance leaves Wolves with a decision to make

One worrying aspect of recent Wolves games has been the performances of Adama Traore, who looks a million miles off the player that tore Manchester City apart just over a year ago.

Traore was anonymous in the second half, leaving many fans questioning why Nuno substituted Vitinha and Pedro Neto over him.

With his stats making for increasingly awful reading and contract talks reportedly stalling, maybe the summer would be the perfect time for Wolves to cash in.