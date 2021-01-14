The five key quotes from Brendan Rodgers' pre-Southampton press conference

Leicester City's focus reverts back to the Premier League this weekend as they take on Southampton at the King Power Stadium.

Having previously taken a break due to FA Cup commitments, the Foxes will now be aiming to continue their fantastic form in the league and hold onto their top four position.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has given his thoughts on the upcoming clash with the Saints.

On Southampton

Southampton have been one of the surprise packages in the Premier League thus far this season. Currently sitting seventh, Ralph Hasenhuttl's men could end the weekend in the top four.

The South Coast outfit have also turned in a few exhilarating performances, even managing to beat reigning champions Liverpool last time out.

Rodgers has revealed his admiration for the current set-up at St Mary's.

He said: "They’re very well organised. They want to play on the front foot and defend forward. It doesn’t surprise me. I’ve said before about the quality of the players they have."

On Dennis Praet's injury

One blow that the Foxes have suffered ahead of hosting the Saints is that midfielder Dennis Praet has sustained a long-term injury.

The Belgian midfielder pulled up late on in the 4-0 win against Stoke City in the FA Cup, immediately having to be substituted. It was reported that Praet would be out for some time, an eventuality that was confirmed by Rodgers in his press conference.

The Northern-Irishman said: “Dennis will be out for up to three months which is a huge blow for us. It was an awkward one, he overstretched. It was a tendon in the hamstring which we need to ensure his recuperation is as good as possible. That’s not so good for us."

On returnees

In more positive news, Leicester can welcome back a few key players for the match against the Saints. Both Jamie Vardy and James Maddison sat out of the cup game against Stoke, whilst Cengiz Under and Ricardo Pereira are also back in contention.

Whilst it remains too soon to say whether those aforementioned four will be in the starting line-ups, their respective returns are a boost for the Foxes as they aim to continue their pursuit of the UEFA Champions League positions.

Rodgers said: "Cengo [Cengiz Under] should be back this weekend, Ricky Pereira too."

“Both Maddison and Vardy are available. If they played [against Stoke], it would have been a huge risk," he continued. "They have had ongoing problems and we saw that as the window for them to receive treatment."

On Schmeichel's landmark appearance

Despite there being some potential questions marks over the Leicester starting XI, one man who is certain to be included is undisputed number one Kasper Schmeichel.

The Dane has played every single minute in the Premier League thus far this season and should he continue that run against the Saints, then it will go down as a landmark 400th appearance for Schmeichel at Leicester City.

Having joined the East-Midlanders from Leeds United back in 2011, Schmeichel's career should be praised according to Rodgers.

He said: “He was always going to be compared with his father, and that for a young guy is not easy. It shows how tough he is that he warrants all the praise because of the career he has had. He is so passionate about the game. His motivation has seen him excel at the highest level. He doesn’t get tired of doing the right thing. He’s very vocal and he wants to win. He’s been brilliant in my time here."

On potential January signings

The clash against Southampton comes mid-way through the January transfer window and Leicester are yet to make any significant moves. The only deals that the Foxes have conducted thus far have seen a few departures, both on-loan and permanent.

Rodgers has suggested that the rest of the month could well be quiet on the transfer front.

He said: “Like most teams, you don’t want to bring players in to pad out the squad. If there was something that was going to improve us, I’m confident the ownership would look at that. We have a strong squad. It’s more about availability this window. The players who can improve us are not available in January."