Huddersfield Town vs Millwall preview: How to watch, kick-off time, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Millwall will be hoping to break a run of five league games without a win as the Lions travel to the John Smith’s Stadium to face a Huddersfield Town side who have lost their last three fixtures.

The Lions have had a poor campaign after narrowly missing out on the playoffs last season.

Gary Rowett’s side sit 16th in the EFL Championship table and have won just one of their last 15 league fixtures.

Huddersfield place two spots higher than their visitors in the division.

The Terriers have a strong home form, winning seven and drawing one of their 12 fixtures at the John Smith’s Stadium this season.

They will be hoping to earn a win and potentially lift themselves into the top half of the table.

Huddersfield have won six and drawn one of their last eight meetings with Millwall.

Team news

Creative midfielder Carel Eiting will be out for three to four months after surgery on his knee.

Isaac Mbenza and Alex Pritchard may return to the squad after injury.

Richard Stearman and Christopher Schindler are expected to be back in the next three to five weeks.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green will not feature as a precaution after playing a lot of fixtures in a congested period.

Danny Grant is out for four to six weeks after he ‘felt something’ before their FA Cup fixture against Plymouth Argyle.

Jonathan Hogg is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the month after sustaining a hip injury.

Connor Mahoney is likely to miss out for Millwall despite his return to training.

Billy Mitchell also remains out.

Predicted line-ups

Huddersfield Town (4-3-3):

Schofield; Pipa, Sarr, Keogh, Toffolo; O'Brien, Bacuna, Vallejo; Rowe, Campbell, Aarons.

Millwall (3-4-2-1):

Bialkowski; Cooper, Hutchinson, Pearce; McNamara, Woods, Leonard, Malone; Wallace, Thompson; Smith.

Form guide

The Terriers will be looking to put an end to three games without a win in all competitions.

Town were on a five-straight home winning run before succumbing to a 2-1 defeat to Reading.

Defeats to Plymouth and Watford followed, losing 3-2 and 2-0 respectively.

Millwall have won just five of their 23 games this season and sit seven points above the bottom three.

The Lions last tasted victory on December 15 as they beat Bristol City 2-1 at Ashton Gate.

Millwall have also struggled at home, winning just once all season at The Den.

Millwall come into this fixture after losing 3-1 against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Ones to watch

Huddersfield Town – Richard Keogh

Defender Richard Keogh signed for the Terriers on Tuesday afternoon to ease Huddersfield’s centre-half injury woes, with Richard Stearman, Christopher Schindler, and Tommy Elphick all on the medical bed.

Keogh brings vast experience to Town, playing over 400 games in the Championship. The Terriers will hope that his knowledge of the game will help the likes of Edmonds-Green, Romoney Crichlow, Josh Austerfield and Loick Ayina, who are still developing their game.

Keogh averages a tackle and 1.2 interceptions per game.

Millwall – Kenneth Zohore

Kenneth Zohore has penned a loan extension from West Bromwich Albion until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has scored two goals in seven games for the Lions.

The Dane takes an average of 1.5 shots per game and wins 2.8 of his six aerial battles.

Last time they met

Huddersfield triumphed to a 3-0 victory in London the last time these two met at the end of October.

Josh Koroma opened the scoring on 18 minutes as he fired home from Adama Diakhaby’s knockdown.

Huddersfield then doubled their lead with one minute remaining through Pipa, whose thunderous effort slipped through the grasp of Bartosz Bialkowski and over the line despite the Polish international’s best efforts.

Lewis O’Brien then confirmed the victory with a curling effort in the third minute of stoppage time to register a good win for the Terriers.

What the managers have said

Head Coach Carlos Corberán believes that Millwall are a “dangerous team” as his side look to bounce back.

“They are a team I don’t need to talk about how strong they are, they have performed really well in the last year,” he said, speaking in his pre-match press conference.

“It’s a club with a lot of stability in their players. Their position in the table only makes them feel more dangerous.

“I think they are a dangerous team because they are not in a good position but with good players.

“They have all the possibilities to get a better result from this game.”

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has told his side to “start getting serious” to conclude their bag form.

Speaking after Saturday’s defeat, Rowett said: “I spoke to the players in there and said, ‘we’ve got to start getting serious’.”

"Too many times we’re going out on the pitch and it almost looks like we’re waiting for something to happen. We’ve got to go and start grabbing games.

“We’ve got to start being more aggressive. You can’t go from an aggressive performance on Tuesday night to a tepid performance on Saturday. I’ve said that too many times in the last couple of months.

“The recent run is unacceptable.”

Where to watch

The match is available on ‘iFollow’ through Huddersfield Town and Millwall’s respective club websites, with match passes at £10 for those in the United Kingdom.