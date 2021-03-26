How did Newcastle United's international players fare on World Cup qualifier duty?

Eight Newcastle players in total received call ups for their teams to go away from the North-East; in a mixed two weeks for the players involved.

VAVEL takes a look at how all Magpies stars on international duty fared for their country.



Across Europe

Martin Dúbravka made his long-awaited return to international football with a clean sheet for Slovakia, but a disappointing team performance damped moods as Slovakia drew their opening 2022 World Cup qualifier. A stomach bug kept the Newcastle number one out of the team for the remaining fixtures. This brings up questions of Dubravka’s form ahead of Sunday's fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle’s most successful player throughout the qualifiers was Emil Krafth. Krath came on as a late substitute in Sweden's 1-0 victory over Georgia. Krath did not feature in Sweden's second game which saw them win comfortably 3-0 over Kosovo. The right-back did however get 90 minutes under his belt in Swedens 1-0 victory over Estonia.

Home nations

Ciaran Clark and Jeff Hendrick both were involved for the Republic of Ireland as they valiantly went down 3-2 to Serbia in Group A. Clark started in the heart of the defence and played nearly 80 minutes. While Hendrick entered the fray as a second-half substitute. It was the two goals in ten minutes from former Magpie Aleksandar Mitrović ultimately proved pivotal. Things went bad to worse for Ireland as the side lost 1-0 to Luxembourg despite dominating the game the Republic of Ireland couldn't find a way through and the chances of qualifying now sit dangerously low.

If the Qualifiers were not bad for Ireland, in an international friendly they drew 1-1 with World Cup 2022 hosts Qatar. Hendrick played 84 minutes and received a six rating from the Irish Times.



Elsewhere, Ryan Fraser had the best individual performance through the international break as the winger scored two goals in two games as Scotland drew 2 games and won one, with a 2-2 against Austria a 1-1 against Israel, Fraser scoring the equaliser and a 4-0 thumping of the Faroe Islands Fraser added the final nail in that particular coffin.

A similar groin injury that has seen Jamal Lewis miss first-team minutes kept the youngster out of Northern Ireland's entire international campaign.