Sergio Aguero's Top Five Manchester City Moments

Sergio Aguero will be leaving the club in the summer, not only as a Manchester City legend, but a Premier League legend.

After a phenomenal 181 goals and 12 hat-tricks in the Premier League, Sergio will be looking to head elsewhere for his new adventure.

The Argentinian has had many outstanding moments, so it's hard to break it down to only five, but let's see what's the best of the best!

5. A Dream Debut

Aguero signed for the Citizens in the summer transfer window of 2011, arriving from Atletico Madrid for an estimated £35 million, with seriously high expectations.

Any doubts over the forward's potential were pretty much shattered on his debut against Swansea City. He appeared off the bench for the final 30 minutes, and he turned up in style.

Two goals and one assist in just 30 minutes. It's hard to think of a much better debut than that after City demolished the Swans 4-0 on the opening day of the season.

He ended the season with 23 league goals and one of the best moments in Premier League history, but we'll get to that part.

4. His First Hat-Trick

A 3-0 win and three goals for the man himself. In September 2011, Aguero earned his first hat-trick for the club in a victory over Wigan Athletic at the Etihad.

His first goal was a sweet finish after a cutback from David Silva. The other two were put on a plate from Samir Nasri and Silva, but Aguero still has to finish them and that's what he does with ease.

Aguero would go on to score 11 more Premier League hat-tricks - and counting - breaking Alan Shearer's long standing record of 11 in the process.

3. The Goal Which Seemed Impossible To Score

With City trailing in this one against Liverpool, Aguero stole them a point late on. Even though the game ended in a draw, this will always be remembered by City fans.

Just under 15 minutes to spare, and the ball was sent over the top in the hope of finding Aguero. Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina appeared in no man's land and tried to beat Aguero to the ball.

There was no reason for Reina to come, with Aguero closer to the corner flag than the goal. Aguero rounded Reina and from a seemingly impossible angle, he found the net, to score a quite impeccable goal.

2. Making History

Aguero had already been awarded legend status at this point, without a doubt. But, in November 2017, in a champions league fixture away to Napoli, he made history.

He became the sides all-time top goalscorer, breaking Eric Brook's record of 177 goals when playing for City between 1927 and 1940.

With the game 2-2 at the time, he ran through and slotted the ball in the net to score his 178th goal for the club. City even came away with the three points, going on to win the game 4-2.

Aguero has now blasted the record out of the park, with currently 257 goals to his name as a Manchester City player.

1. AGUEEERROOOOOOO

*Pretends to be shocked*.

Who'd of thought this would have been number one? Probably every single person reading this.

One of the greatest moments in Premier League history was scored by the one and only Sergio Leonel Aguero del Castillo.

With Edin Dzeko equalising against QPR in the 92nd minute, there were only three minutes to save City's season as Manchester United were going on to win the title unless City scored.

Of course, as football fans, we all remember this. A slight touch from Mario Balotelli fell to the feet of their hero.

When you think about the goal, even though the commentary is outstanding, you can still hear the ball ripple the back of the net.

Aguero sealed the title in the 95th minute to stage a ridiculous comeback to win the league for City for the first time in 44 years.

An outstanding servant, a fantastic footballer and a club record-breaker. You will be missed, Sergio Aguero.