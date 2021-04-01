Memorable Match: Manchester City 0-3 Leicester City: Ruthless Foxes Climb out of Relegation Zone with Victory 

Leicester City resume their quest for a top-four finish in the Premier League on Saturday as they face the tricky test of Manchester City at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes are in fine spirits heading into the game having beaten the Citizens' city rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup Quarter-Finals before there international break whilst the current league leaders look to extend their lead at the top of the table.

The last meeting between Brendan Rodgers and Pep Guardiola's sides produced one of the shocks of the season with Leicester producing an emphatic 5-2 win at the Etihad Stadium but before either side were challenging near the top of the table, it was an all-important win for the East Midlanders back in 2003 that remains one of the more memorable performances in the North West.

Stunning Stewart strike puts Foxes ahead

Despite the home side's dominance in the opening stages, it was Micky Adams' Leicester that would strike the first blow after 12 minutes.

As the Foxes broke forward, referee Mike Riley played advantage after Paul Dickov was fouled by Joey Barton. Seizing upon the opportunity, Jordan Stewart broke forward with the goal at his mercy and space to drive into.

Spotting midfielder Muzzy Izzet free, Stewart used him as a decoy, tricking the opposition defence before curling an effort from 20-yards to give Leicester the lead.

Dickov comes back to haunt former side

With the home fans showing frustrations and urging Kevin Keegan's side to pile on the pressure, they would be made to rue missed efforts as Leicester doubled their lead shortly after half-time.

Starting the second 45 strongly and testing debutant goalkeeper Kevin Stuhr-Ellegaard, he would soon be called into action again after Sylvain Distan wrestled Dickov to the ground, with Riley pointing to the spot with no hesitation.

And against his old side, the Scotland international made no mistake and stroked the ball past Ellegaard to give the Citizens an uphill task to get back into the game.

Foxes third seals the deal

Just five minutes later and the game was well out of sight as Leicester found their third to end any hopes of a comeback for Manchester City.

Marcus Bent was the scorer for the Foxes, meeting a cross into the box from Izzet where he was able to connect and generate power to thunder the ball into the back of the net.

The win proved vital for Leicester as they secured their first win away from home of the season to climb out of the bottom three.

Unfortunately for the Foxes though, this would only prove to be a small highlight in the season as they were eventually relegated from the top-flight, where it would be another 10 years before they returned to the Premier League.