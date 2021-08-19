Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford: their Premier League history

Brighton and Hove Albion square off with Watford at the AMEX Stadium as the Seagulls look for consecutive wins to start the Premier League season.

The Hornets are this week's opposition and as the two teams get ready for their seventh meeting as Premier League sides, VAVEL takes a look back at the previous six.

August 26th 2017: Seagulls claim first-ever Premier League point against 10-man Hornets

The first-ever meeting between Brighton and Watford ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Hornets defender Miguel Britos was shown a first-half red card for a high and reckless challenge on the Seagulls Anthony Knockaert.

Embed from Getty Images

In a game of few clear-cut chances, Brighton came closest to making the breakthrough as they twice hit the post through Knockaert and Tomer Hemed.

Lewis Dunk came to the visitors' rescue when he blocked a goal-bound header by Nathan Chalobah and Andre Gray missed a Nordin Amrabat pull-back as the Seagulls picked up a debut Premier League point.

December 23rd, 2017: Gross winner gives Seagulls first win in eight

Coming into the match, Brighton had been on a seven-match winless run while Watford had lost four in a row.

Pascal Gross broke the deadlock on 64 minutes as his shot from the edge of the box went under Hornets goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes.

Embed from Getty Images

It also ended Brighton's goal drought and was just the second time they have found the net in their past seven games.

Watford rarely threatened the Brighton net and the Seagulls should have been out of sight with Dunk and Hemed missing good chances.

The match was most notable for Brighton defender Connor Goldson playing his first competitive match since heart surgery. The 25-year old played all 90 minutes and was named Man of the Match by the stadium announcer.

August 11th, 2018: Pereyra brace seals Hornets' opening-day win

In the season opener, the Hornets dominated on their way to victory behind a pair of goals from Roberto Pereyra. He slammed a first-time volley into the roof of the net from a looping Jose Holebas cross on 35 minutes to make it 1-0.

Embed from Getty Images

The same duo combined again nine minutes into the second half, with Pereyra curling his effort beyond Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan from close range after wandering into space inside the penalty area.

Of note was the stat that Brighton did not record a single shot on target in the match.



February 2nd 2019: Foster saves the day for Watford

Goalkeeper Ben Foster pulled off a string of impressive saves for the Hornets in a goalless draw at the AMEX Stadium that prevented Brighton from claiming their first league win of 2019.

Embed from Getty Images

Manager Javi Gracia said the 36-year-old is a "very important player for us. He has an amazing character and ambition, and his experience is very good for us."

In a drab first half, the veteran keeper kept out the only attempt on target when he clawed Jurgen Locadia's header to safety. In the 79th minute he sent another header on target that Foster tipped behind for a corner.

He then somehow scrambled an overhead effort by Shane Duffy off of his own line from the resulting set-piece, to earn a point for the visitors that saw them move up to eighth while the Seagulls remained 13th.

August 10th, 2019: Maupay scores on debut as Seagulls run riot at Vicarage Road

Meeting to open the season for the second straight season, Brighton claimed a dominant 3-0 victory with Abdoulaye Doucoure giving the Seagulls a lead via an own goal. Florin Andone doubled the advantage and Neal Maupay struck on his Brighton debut.

Embed from Getty Images

Brighton narrowly avoided relegation in 2018/19 under Chris Hughton but, with Graham Potter now in charge, they put that misery behind them as Doucoure's first-half own goal gave them the lead.

The Seagulls had travelled to Vicarage Road on the opening day of last season, losing 2-0 on that occasion, but the scoreline was reversed as substitute Andone with virtually his first touch of the game, doubled their lead.

Just minutes later, Maupay, who signed for Brighton on Monday, justified his £20m price tag with a debut goal, calmly finishing after rounding Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster.

February 8th, 2020: Mariappa own goal gifts Brighton draw

In their last top-flight meeting, Doucoure put relegation-threatened Watford ahead from 18 yards out after he ran with the ball from the halfway line following Aaron Mooy's misplaced pass.

But Alireza Jahanbakhsh's low cross from the right was lashed into his own net by Mariappa, under no pressure from a Brighton player, with the Seagulls remaining 19th in the Premier League.

Embed from Getty Images

The Seagulls, three points ahead of Watford in 15th, had a late chance to score a winner but Leandro Trossard lifted his shot over the crossbar from a tight angle on the corner of the six-yard box.