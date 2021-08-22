The key quotes from Marcelo Bielsa's post-Everton press conference

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Marcelo Bielsa, Manager of Leeds United looks on prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Everton at Elland Road on August 21, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Leeds United and Everton played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

The result saw the Whites move off the bottom of the Premier League table, and onto just one point after the opening two games of the season.

How proud of the players are you following last week's result, to see that performance today?

Goals from Mateusz Klich and Raphinha helped Marcelo Bielsa's side fight back twice to get their first points of the season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring for the visitors from the spot after Whites skipper Liam Cooper was adjudged to have brought him down and the England striker sent goalkeeper Illan Meslier the wrong way. Klich then equalised after good work from Patrick Bamford, however, Demarai Gray put Rafael Benitez's side back into the lead, but, Cooper teed up Raphinha to score again for Leeds.

After the game, Bielsa spoke to the media to discuss how proud he was of the players in the game against Everton.

"The game today was a big test for the team and this was multiplied because we were behind twice," the Argentine said.

"To have been able to draw the game and to have dominated it for so many moments, they are aspects to value, but given the amount of minutes that we dominated, we should've created more chances at goal and we should have conceded fewer less chances at our [goal].



"We played a game against an opponent that didn't need to dominate us to create chances." he added.

Firpo and Harrison - how pleased are you at how they are combining?

In the summer the Whites saw the departure of Ezgjan Alioski, who had a great partnership with Jack Harrison in the last few seasons and the arrival of Junior Firpo from FC Barcelona.

The combination play between both Firpo and Harrison was a talking point with Bielsa after the game and the United head coach explained how pleased he was at their combination play.

"It's a question that comes with the answer included in the sense that they're not producing what they can with regards to the quality that they have," he revealed.

"Firpo is a highly-technical player and he has an explosiveness to move and that should mix well with Harrison's characteristics, but we can't think that the [relationship] between them is going to happen rapidly and spontaneously.

I think there's going to be progression until we finally get what we expect."

Why was Robin Koch absent?

Despite playing in defensive midfield against Manchester United last weekend German international Robin Koch missed out of the entire squad against the Toffees and Bielsa confirmed why Koch missed out: "He has a pain in his pubis (groin) and he didn't manage to recover from this situation time."

Were Leeds in a rut just after Everton's second goal -why do you think that was?

Leeds didn't start the second half well and Everton could have had two or three early goals, however, due to some fantastic saves Leeds were kept in the game.

Bielsa was asked why he felt Leeds were in a rut after Everton's second goal.

"We didn't start well the second half. And after the goal there were disconcerting moments as a product of the effect of having gone behind once again," Bielsa revealed.

"It is a situation which is normal in football when a team is losing but not because of that should we run the risk of conceding more goals. That's to say that those moments posterior to the 2-1, were the most fragile of the team."

How do you see the start of this season for Rodrigo - a big call to leave him out of the team today?

Spain international striker Rodrigo played the first half against Manchester United at Old Trafford last week before being replaced by Firpo, however, for the visit of Everton the former Valencia front-man was an unused Substitute.

Bielsa explained why he didn't feature: "During the week he had a slight muscular issue of which he recovered quickly," he said.

"If that hadn't happened he would've been our offensive midfielder in the game today. I have a lot of confidence in the qualities of Rodrigo.

"During his holidays he did physical work that was very important and during the six weeks of pre-season he's the player who shone the most in those weeks. I have a lot of hopes for him that this season he's going to show all the qualities that he has." he added.

"In the game today I opted for Klich and Tyler. He could've played, that's why he was a substitute but I preferred the two players that I named to come on instead."