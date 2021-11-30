Harry Kane voted 23rd in 2021 Ballon d'Or rankings

Despite leading the Premier League in goals and assists last season, as well as recording 50 goal involvements in 49 appearances, Harry Kane was not voted inside the top 20 best players in the world.

Kane, who scored 33 goals and provided 17 assists with Spurs during the 2020 / 21 campaign, was voted 23rd in the Ballon d'Or rankings.

This was the third time - 2017 and 2018 - in his career the English striker was nominated for the award.

The 28 year-old also led England to the final of the Euro 2020 tournament. Kane was involved in the sequence of play for all but one of England’s goals from open play at the competition.

In case England would've won the European tournament, Kane legitimately would have a chance at winning the award.

Messi = The Best

The trophy which recognises the best player in the world was awarded for a seventh time in his career to Paris Saint Germain's attacker, Lionel Messi.

This was the first time the award was given since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite not winning a single title, Kane made his case for the Ballon d'Or Award shortlist, establishing himself as one of the best centre-forwards in the world.

Lewandowski

The only centre-forwards who were ahead of Kane in the France Football rankings were Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland, Romelu Lukaku, Luis Suarez and Lautaro Martinez.

The Polish striker Lewandowski, who ranked second in the Ballon d'Or final list just behind Messi, was also awarded with the Striker of the Year trophy as the top scorer for both club and country.