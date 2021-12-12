"I think it is a point gained": Key quotes from Sean Dyche's post-West Ham press-conference

Sean Dyche was content after seeing his Burnley team draw 0-0 with West Ham United.

Burnley have only won one match all season but they have drawn eight and this was very much a point gained as opposed to two lost.

They came under intense pressure against a very good opponent and Nick Pope was called into action on more than one occasion.

On the game

The Burnley manager understood that his team started slowly but feels that they grew into the game from a running perspective.

"I think we will take a point," Dyche admitted.

"We weren’t near the mark in the first half, we looked a bit nervous and anxious. We didn’t find any flow to the play, that can happen and there was a nervousness.

"I thought the crowd were excellent, they have been for a long time, but I think that was important for us because they could have been agitated at half time but they weren’t.

"I said to the players that the crowd were with them and in the second half we were a lot better, not enough to win the game but a lot better.

"I was pleased with the players coming on the pitch as well, they were effective and a much better feel to the performance in the second half.

"I think it is a point gained in the sense that they are a good outfit."

On lack of chances

Lukasz Fabianski was called into action with numerous crosses but the West Ham goalkeeper only had to make one save of note.

Dyche did not disguise the struggle but he says that the team is working hard in different ways to try and rectify that problem.

"It is a work in progress," he said. "We have been talking about it since the beginning of the season and have been trying to affect it in different ways and trying different combinations.

"Jay [Rodriguez] came in today and performed well, particularly second half. [Matej Vydra] affected it again.

"Maxwel [Cornet] this season has affected that. We are trying to find ways to operate to further the goalscoring side of the game. On the other hand we have scored three in two recent home games.

"We are pleased to get a clean sheet because we want to make sure we get that side of the game right.

"We need to add detail in the front third, a couple of close ones today with Jay at the end and early in the second half when they got a good block in.

"He looked alive today."

On Cornet and Roberts

Maxwel Cornet is currently out injured after limping off against Newcastle United but there is optimism that he will be back in the thick of the action soon.

"We will wait and see over the next few days," Dyche said on Cornet. "He is settling well."

Elsewhere, Connor Roberts is in hospital after picking up a "non-Covid" related illness.

On Roberts, Dyche added: "He had an infection and it was a bit serious so they had to make sure it was dealt with. I text him this morning and he said he was feeling a bit easier so hopefully that improve."

On going forward

Dyche was buoyant ahead of a bust schedule of Christmas fixtures. His players have to go again in just a few days when they host fellow strugglers Watford and the Burnley boss hopes that this point can be the springboard for a boost in confidence.

When asked about building that confidence, he said: "I think it comes with winning and performing. We have an experienced group, we have had a lot of challenges and experiences and the most basic thing of all is running and working and we did that in the second half.

"We looked more alive and that brought our performance to life.

"It is the first really soft half for a while to be fair, we had to affect it and I was pleased with the decisions made from the bench because I thought they had an impact on the game."