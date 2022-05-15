Leeds United 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: Last-gasp Struijk goal gives Whites vital point

Leeds United will take their fight for Premier League survival to the final day of the season following a dramatic 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road.

Danny Welbeck flicked the ball over Ilian Meslier to open the scoring for the Seagulls and they appeared headed for victory until Pascal Struijk turned home two minutes into second-half stoppage time.

The result means the Whites move a point clear of Burnley, who were defeated at Tottenham with the Clarets and Everton each having a game in hand on the Yorkshire outfit.

Story of the match

An early set-piece provided Leeds with the first opportunity of the afternoon. The ball fell for Joe Gelhardt on the line, but Liam Cooper got in the way before it was cleared.

Inside of ten minutes, Moises Caicedo saw his initial shot blocked by Mateusz Klich before Meslier made a fine save on the rebound to keep the match goalless.

Moments later, Solly March beat the offsides trap after being picked out by Leandro Trossard, but with plenty of space to work with, he could only fire wide of the post.

Finally, the visitors found the opener. Yves Bissouma gained possession 25 yards from his own goal and found Welbeck, who took advantage of a slip by Diego Llorente to lob over Meslier.

Leeds almost provided an immediate response, Raphinha finding Klich on the edge of the box and his first-time effort was well-saved by Robert Sanchez.

On the half-hour mark, Alexis Mac Allister looped a header over before failing to turn home a chance after Robin Koch had challenged well to prevent a shot from Trossard.

The Whites would have been level had Lewis Dunk not gotten a boot on Rodrigo's flick.

Raphinha came close again as his free kick appeared destined for the top corner only to see Sanchez deny him. He then poked wide after Rodrigo had picked him out with a low cross.

The Brighton goalkeeper had the bit between his teeth, tipping away a shot by Klich before Gelhardt went wide of the post.

Welbeck should have put the game to bed with five minutes remaining when Trossard picked him out at the back post, but he could only glance wide.

That proved to be costly as the Whites leveled deep into stoppage time, Gelhardt lifted the ball to the back post where Struijk rose highest to head past Sanchez, giving Leeds a chance of retaining their top-flight status.

Man of the match: Joe Gelhardt

It's easy to see why the Leeds supporters are so high on the England U-20 international. His relentless work, especially late on and footwork to get himself free to set up Struijk's equalizer is only part of the package this brilliant young footballer displays.