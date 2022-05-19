The key quotes from Mike Jackson's pre-Aston Villa press conference

Burnley interim manager Mike Jackson spoke to the press ahead of the Clarets' trip to Villa Park to face Aston Villa.

Among the topics discussed were facing the Midlands outfit a second time in 12 days, staying focused on the task ahead and support from injured players.

On facing Aston Villa again

The Clarets were humbled by their hosts less than two weeks ago in the reverse fixture with Aston Villa dominating in a 3-1 victory.

"We learnt a lot as a group. A learnt a lot as well about myself regarding what the game was and what it was asking. You learn these little things afterwards sometimes.

"You pick the bones out of it as always, and there are things that we could've done better on the day, but we still created chances, so you take the good out of what we did moving to Thursday."

On staying focused

The gaffer is hoping his side can just look at the task ahead and concentrate on what they need to do.

"We've found that our best performances have come when we just focus on what's needed in the actual game. You're attacking the moment and attacking the next thing that happens.

"It's in our hands, we know that, but we don't look too far ahead. This group works best when it just focuses on the here and now. Mentally, we're in a good place because of that."

On support from injured players

A number of players are sidelined for Burnley, but Jackson is delighted to see them still around the team showing their positive attitude.

"I can't believe I've seen Vyds [Matej Vydra] here today. He's hobbling around on his crutches and the same goes for Ashley [Westwood] too.

"They want to be here, they know how important it is, and they're doing everything they possibly can to support their teammates.

"They're unbelievable characters. That sort of attitude can only rub off on their mates, it's good to see."