"Giving their all": Eddie Howe's post-Burnley quotes

Eddie Howe was contemplative and emotional after Newcastle United condemned his old club Burnley to a relegation.

Callum Wilson scored a double before Maxwel Cornet pulled a goal back for the hosts.

However, Leeds United's victory against Brentford meant that they leapfrogged the Clarets and maintained their status as a Premier League club.

On the other hand, the win lifted Newcastle to an 11th-placed finish – an incredible turnaround from their struggles before the turn of the year.

On the season

The Newcastle boss was delighted with the efforts of his men over what he felt had been a very challenging season.

“I’m not sure I could have said I’d have seen it coming, to be honest with you,” Howe admitted. “December was a very difficult month for us.

"We came in and on the horizon was a very tough month, with Liverpool and Manchester City, and we had a squad that was suffering with injuries at the time, then we suffered the low of Cambridge (in the FA Cup). This was a position that seemed a long, long way away then.

“I have to compliment the players for how they have dug in, for how they have united together. There were plenty of examples throughout the team of players fighting for the shirt, giving their all, and I think the players deserve a huge amount of credit.”

On Joelinton

Joelinton suffered an early injury in the match and Howe added his concern with regards to the situation.

“It didn’t look good at the time. I could see from the way he went down, I was thinking, ‘This could be serious’. It’s a deep laceration, and I think when the doctor saw him initially, he could see part of his bone.

“It was quite deep, so we knew immediately we had to withdraw him. He was in good spirits in the dressing room though. He had a boot on, but said he was okay, so that’s great news.”

On Burnley

Howe noted his mixed emotions after knocking his former club into the Championship.

“Today was a very, very difficult day for me because obviously I have emotional ties to Burnley and all my thoughts are with the supporters, players and staff. It’s a very proud football club and it hurts to see the club being relegated.”

“I’ve been in that position. I know how difficult that can be. I know the emotions going through everybody here, and just big respect to them. I hope they bounce back very quickly, I’m sure they’re capable of doing it, but we know the Championship is a very difficult league.”