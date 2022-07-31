What might the future hold for Sarr and Dennis?



When the final whistle blew at Selhurst Park in May, few Watford fans expected Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis to ever appear for Watford Football Club again, following the club's relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

Yet, on the eve of Watford kicking off their campaign against Sheffield United at Vicarage Road, both players still remain as Watford players.

Despite an abundance of rumours and discussions linking them away to other clubs, no deal has gone through yet, making them available for selection for new manager, Rob Edwards.

When Edwards was asked in his press conference whether Sarr and Dennis will be involved against the Blades on Monday night, he replies with a blunt “Yes” He appeared to be adamant that while the two players remain, they are his to use as he sees fit.

But how will the two players fit in to Edwards' system and what do both of their Watford futures hold?

Emmanuel Dennis/ Richard Heathcote/ Getty Images

How will they fit in?

Regarding Emmanuel Dennis, it will be relatively simple to fit the Nigerian forward into the new set-up.

Dennis can play up front both by himself as seen frequently last season. He can also play when partnering someone else, which is perhaps more likely in Rob Edwards’ system.

Regardless of where he plays though, it will be important for Edwards to give Dennis the freedom to express his creativity and flair on the pitch, even if it means he plays slightly wider or deeper at points.

With Sarr, it is slightly more complicated. In Edwards’ traditional 3-5-2 formation which he used last season at Forest Green Rovers, there is no immediate fit for Sarr. It could very well be a case of fitting a square peg into a round hole.

If he is to fit into the 3-5-2, one possibility is he picks up the right wing back role. However, this is unlikely due to the arrival of Mario Gaspar and the imminent arrival of Ethan Laird according to the Manchester Evening News. Also, giving Sarr defensive responsibilities may limit what he can offer Watford going forward given he may equally be a liability at the back.

With a player of Sarr’s quality in the Championship though, Rob Edwards may look at changing the shape of his forward line to accommodate the Senegalise winger.

Last time out in the Championship, Sarr managed 17 goal contributions when playing on the right wing. He played a vital role in Watford’s promotion that season, which may turn Edwards’ head perhaps to more of a 3-4-3 formation with Sarr being given the freedom to attack without as many defensive worries.

What does the future hold for the two players?

According to Adam Leventhal at The Athletic, there is still a good chance that Emmanuel Dennis will depart Watford this summer. The player expects to go and Watford will sell at the right price.

Nottingham Forest, Everton, West Ham, Fulham and Southampton are all potential destinations for Dennis. Villareal have also made contact with the forward, and due to the growing relationship between the two club’s, there is a chance that the Spanish club could make a move for Dennis.

Things are slightly more complicated though when it comes to Sarr. Get French Football News reported last week that a few clubs have been put off by Sarr’s €35M value placed by Watford. This could rule out a move abroad for Sarr, however there are still some English clubs that are reported to be available.

Ismaila Sarr/ Richard Heathcote/ Getty Images

Newcastle United are probably the most likely destination for Sarr, as reported by 90Min.

Watford may also perhaps look to hold onto Sarr until after the World Cup in order to attract more demand for the player and further increase his price tag.

If either Sarr or Dennis do end up staying at Watford, they will without doubt increase Watford’s chances of automatic promotion and put them in the driving seat to dominate the Championship this season.