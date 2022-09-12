Wrexham AFC vs Dagenham & Redbridge: National League Preview, Gameweek 8, 2022

Wrexham AFC seek to harness the unprecedented worldwide publicity from the currently-trending Disney Plus documentary detailing their takeover by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney against the very side who have proved the biggest thorn in their ownership so far, as Dagenham & Redbridge visit a packed Racecourse.

The Daggers have been familiar antagonists to them in recent years by scuppering their hopes on the final day two seasons running, so Wrexham would take great pleasure in furthering their visitors' poor start to the season, which plummeted to new depths with the 5-0 mauling inflicted by Notts County ten days earlier.

Phil Parkinson's side, meanwhile, were on the positive end of the same scoreline away at Dorking Wanderers, extending their winning run to four games during which they've struck sixteen goals throughout. They've won every game at home so far, while Dagenham are without one on their travels.

Team News

Wrexham AFC

Wrexham's long-term goalkeeping duo Rob Lainton and Christian Dibble remain injured from before the season even began, so 35 year-old summer signing Rob Howard will continue between the sticks.

In terms of outfielders, they have virtually a full compliment to select from, with the notable exception of Reece Hall-Johnson who is still not close to a first-term return.

Dagenham & Redbridge

Coach Dave Jupp stated in the pre-match media interview that there are a 'few niggles' within the camp, without going into further detail. What is categorically known is that Manny Onariase is back from suspension, while Ángelo Balanta and George Saunders are still out for the foreseeable future.

The rest is largely speculation but it seems David Longe-King could be absent again, as has been the case since the away game at Yeovil Town just over a fortnight ago. Dean Rance likewise, with the midfielder's last appearance coming in the second game into the campaign at Woking.

Likely lineups

Wrexham AFC | Rob Howard; Jacob Mendy, Max Cleworth, Ben Tozer, Aaron Hayden, Anthony Forde; Luke Young, James Jones, Jordan Davies; Ollie Palmer, Paul Mullin

Dagenham & Redbridge | Elliot Justham; Mauro Vilhete, Elliott Johnson, Manny Onariase, Josh Hare, Sam Ling; Nikola Tavares, Omar Mussa, Matt Robinson; Paul McCallum, Junior Morias

Junior Morias celebrates breaking the deadlock in an eventual 3-0 win on the final day of last season. (Image: Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Key Players

Paul Mullin (Wrexham)

Possibly the highest profile signing in non-league history, Paul Mullin has netted an exceptional 69 goals across the past two-and-a-bit seasons, securing the Golden Boot at both this level and the one above with Cambridge United from whom he joined. The Merseyside-born hitman is picking up where he left off thus far with five in seven games, a healthy start towards another incredible campaign, upon which Wrexham's promotion hopes will largely depend.

Myles Weston (Dagenham & Redbridge)

Myles Weston has been possibly the most dangerous player to grace the Racecourse Ground in the past few years, frequently destroying the hosts down the flanks. Two memorable solo runs followed by inch-perfect crosses almost single-handedly earned a late point in North Wales during the behind-closed doors season and, though it ultimately went without substance both individually and for the team, he proved equally menacing on their last visit too. The fact he was the division's top assist-maker last term further highlights his threat, though that same form has eluded him recently.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This match will be contested at Wrexham's iconic Racecourse Ground, which is the oldest international venue still used as such, having hosted football including regular Wales fixtures since 1864. The current season has brought a league-high attendance average almost reaching five figures.

What time is kick-off?

All fixtures across this Vanarama National League phase get underway at the traditional midweek time of 7.45pm. A minute's applause will be observed at every ground following the recent passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, with black armbands also worn in commemoration.

How can I watch?

While this may change in the future if Ryan Reynolds' recently-expressed streaming desires come to fruition, there is currently no way to watch non BT-broadcast matches without being there in person. The closest digital access one can get on this occasion will be radio coverage via WrexhamPlayer, linked here. Both clubs will also provide in-game updates via Twitter as well as a highlights package after the embargo is lifted at midnight on Wednesday.