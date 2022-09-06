York City vs Dagenham & Redbridge: National League Preview, Gameweek 8, 2022

After a period of presumed internal despondence following their heaviest defeat in over half a decade, a wounded Dagenham & Redbridge make the long journey north in urgent need of a first away victory this season, to recapture some much-needed morale.

Standing in their way will be a York City outfit currently three games unbeaten as they steadily acclimatise to this level with increasing aptitude each week. Possibly the most impressive results have been a battling draw at Solihull and a comfortable success over Woking on opening day, though they are without one at home since.

One of the most euphoric moments within the promotion campaign itself came in March's FA Trophy quarter-final away at the Daggers, where Clayton Donaldson equalised with an audaciously-dispatched panenka penalty in the very last kick of the game, before the ensuing shootout brought a sudden death 7-6 triumph.

Team News

York City

York remain without left-back Adam Crookes due to an ankle problem, but their issues in that area are alleviated somewhat by the return of Alex Whittle, who may well displace current starter Sam Sanders in what would be the likeliest alteration to the side that defeated Yeovil Town seven days prior.

Gus Mafuta and Paddy McLaughlin continue to be sidelined from injuries sustained in pre-season, while Michael Duckworth and Luke James lasted little longer than that as neither have made an appearance since opening day.

Dagenham & Redbridge

Daryl McMahon will have essentially the same pool of players at his disposal as the week before, plus Manny Onariase after his return from suspension. His fellow centre half, David Longe-King, is still out after being forced off against Yeovil Town a fortnight ago.

Harry Phipps is nearing a return but, longer term, it will be a while before Ángelo Balanta and George Saunders are back in action, though the latter is reportedly making excellent progress with his rehabilitation from a double leg break suffered in February.

York City celebrate Pete Jameson's shootout-deciding save in their last meeting with Dagenham. (Image: Tom Poole)

Likely lineups

York City | Ethan Ross; Sam Sanders, Fraser Kerr, Maxim Kouogun, Ryan Fallowfield; Dan Pybus, Olly Dyson, Mitch Hancox; Alex Hurst, Lenell John-Lewis, Maz Kouhyar

Dagenham & Redbridge | Elliot Justham; Mauro Vilhete, Elliott Johnson, Manny Onariase, Josh Hare, Sam Ling; Nikola Tavares, Omar Mussa, Matt Robinson; Paul McCallum, Junior Morias

Key Players

Lenell John-Lewis (York)

The experienced striker cultivated legendary status as a loanee last term by scoring crucial goals in all three of their play-off fixtures, so the Minstermen jumped at the chance to bring him back on a permanent basis in the summer. The man affectionately nicknamed 'The Shop' has duly picked up where he left off, registering three goals so far including the winner at Yeovil Town last weekend, which signified some personal redemption from an earlier missed penalty. A vital focal point, he'll relish the opportunity to wield his physical superiority over a leaky defence that are prone to mistakes.

Myles Weston (Dagenham & Redbridge)

Last season's leading assist-maker throughout the entire division will look to kick-start his individual campaign after failing to reach the same standards thus far, partially due to opposing teams paying diligent attention to the veteran winger in the knowledge that Dagenham are quite one-dimensional in their over-reliance upon him to manufacture opportunities. He possesses a dangerous left foot although rarely uses the other, which the better sides often exploit, notably Notts County who were able to nullify him completely.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

York City are at home for this fixture, so it will be played at the LNER Community Stadium, which is the most modern in the division having only been opened two years ago after the Minstermen bid a tearful farewell to their former residence of Bootham Crescent.

What time is kick-off?

3pm. The contest between Notts County and Bromley is the only one of Saturday's games in the division to deviate from that traditional time, instead getting underway just over two hours later due to being televised on BT Sport.

How can I watch?

While this may change in the future if Ryan Reynolds' recently-expressed streaming desires come to fruition, there is currently no way to watch non BT-broadcast fixtures without being there in person. The closest digital access one can get on this occasion will be provided by BBC Radio York, linked here. Both clubs will also provide in-game updates via Twitter as well as a highlights package when the embargo is lifted on Monday.