Four things we learnt from Coventry's win over Stoke

Goals from Jamie Allen and Gustavo Hamer saw Coventry run out 2-0 winners against Stoke at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Potters had the better of the play in the first half and, despite not creating a clear-cut chance, could have gone in at least a goal to the good.

However, an inspired second half performance from the Sky Blues saw them head back to Coventry with all three points.

Here is what we learned from City's third win in as many games.

Stoke firing blanks

Saturday was the second home game in a week where Stoke dominated the play and came away pointless.

Alex Neil's side fell to a 1-0 defeat in midweek to Rotherham, despite having had 68% of the ball and firing 29 shots - 12 of which were on target - towards the Millers' goal.

It was a similar story here against Coventry.

However, this time, Stoke managed just two shots on goal in the 90 minutes, even though they had 65% of the ball, as per WhoScored.

They were perhaps unlucky to hit the bar through Phil Jagielka early in the match, after he met Lewis Baker's corner.

That said, Coventry never looked in too much danger defensively and it will be something that worries Neil and the supporters at the Bet365.

Hamer the key for Coventry

Hamer made his first start since a he served a four-match suspension for his red card away in Birmingham last month.

And he made sure that he made amends, here.

City had managed to cope well without the Brazilian anyway, picking up seven points in the four games he had been out of action.

However, it is hard to see how the Sky Blues won this game without Hamer on the pitch.

City struggled to get their foot on the ball in the first half, with Stoke looking consistently dangerous and threatening to create chances all half.

After half-time, though, that all changed and it was all thanks to Hamer.

Embed from Getty Images

He provided the assist that allowed Allen to open the scoring, sliding a beautifully measured pass into his path for him to finish.

And then he sealed the deal almost all on his own.

His 1-2 on the halfway line with Kasey Palmer allowed him to drive into the Stoke penalty area, jink between two defenders and curl the ball into the corner in front of the travelling fans to seal the points.

A brilliant performance from a match-defining player.

Strength in depth not enough for Potters

In a bid to save the game on Saturday, Neil brought on Nick Powell, Jacob Brown and Man City loanee Liam Delap.

All three of these players are very solid, talented footballers.

Two are household EFL names and the other a very promising youngster.

You would expect them to have made some difference after coming on and perhaps have dragged Stoke back into the game but it simply did not happen.

Despite all the talent on that pitch in red and white stripes, they simply could not find a space in the Coventry defence to exploit.

Embed from Getty Images

For Potters' supporters, the past week will have been concerning because they have a very talented group of players but the past two results have been poor and the performance here against Coventry seemed laboured at times.

At least in the Rotherham defeat there were opportunities, numerous shots on goal and positives to take but here, Stoke just seemed flat in possession and they paid the price.

Sky Blues moving in the right direction

The weekend's win at Stoke was a third in as many games for Mark Robins' men and it has put them within a point of finally breaking out of the relegation zone with three games in hand on teams above them.

While many assumed Coventry's position in the lower reaches was a 'false' one, the Sky Blue Army would have much preferred City to have had the points on the board and they are certainly putting them up now.

For the first time in England's top two divisons, the Sky Blues have now kept four consecutive away clean sheets.



💯 Sublime on the road. #PUSB pic.twitter.com/RPYF8zhVcQ — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) October 23, 2022

A fourth consecutive away clean sheet is also a marker of the transformation Coventry have undergone in recent weeks, with another solid display at the Bet365.

And with two more winnable home fixtures in quick succession against Rotherham United and Blackpool, the Sky Blues could well keep this run of form going for a while yet.