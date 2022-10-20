Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 13, 2022

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 20: (THE SUN OUT. THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Joe Gomez of Liverpool during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool at City Ground on March 20, 2022 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

After back-to-back 1-0 wins against Manchester City and West Ham, Liverpool look to have put their sluggish start to the season behind them.

Jurgen Klopp's side still have plenty of ground to make up however, sitting seven points adrift of Tottenham and Man City as well as trailing league leaders Arsenal by 11 points. With Chelsea and Manchester United facing each other on Saturday evening, three points against Nottingham Forest would be massive to close the gap on the rest of the top four.

Forest come into this tie in contrasting form, currently sat rock bottom of the league, without a win since August.

Snatching any points from Liverpool will be a big ask for Steve Cooper's side, but they can take confidence from the fact that Liverpool are yet to record a league victory on the road this season.

The last time these two sides clashed, it was a tight affair as Diogo Jota's late strike proved to be the difference as Liverpool advanced to the FA Cup semi-final.

Diogo Jota of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool at City Ground on March 20, 2022 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Team News

Nottingham Forest

Left-back, Harry Toffolo is set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a hamstring injury against Brighton in midweek.

Lewis O'Brien who is still recovering from illness is also a major doubt.

Speaking ahead of the game, Steve Cooper said: "Harry (Toffolo) is injured. He picked up a hamstring injury, unfortunately, which will rule him out for a little while.

"Lewis (O'Brien) still hasn't recovered from his illness. Harry picked up the hamstring injury the other day, and the longer-term injured are where they are"

"Lewis is still poorly. We are helping as much as we can with his recovery and really trying to get to the bottom of it. He's taken a bit of a hit with it"

Omar Richards (fractured leg) and Moussa Niakhate (hamstring) are both not in contention.

Liverpool

Despite taking part in training this week, Klopp has confirmed that Naby Keita won't be involved against Forest.

He is set to return to full training on Monday however.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who was named on the bench against West Ham in midweek may get his first minutes of the season, as Klopp will look to rotate with the fixtures coming thick and fast.

Darwin Nunez is touch and go, after the forward was subbed early in the second half on Wednesday due to hamstring discomfort.

"We have to check (Darwin). He had treatment yesterday and we will see what we get told later" Klopp said.

Likely Lineups

Nottingham Forest:

Henderson; Aurier, Cook, McKenna, Williams; Yates, Mangala, Freuler; Gibbs-White, Johnson, Dennis.

Liverpool:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Carvalho, Thiago, Fabinho, Elliott; Nunez, Salah.

Key Players

Dean Henderson

The former Man United goalkeeper put in a Player of the Match performance against Brighton in midweek, making seven big saves to keep the Seagulls at bay.

Henderson has been a standout performer for Cooper's side since his summer move.

Without the Englishman, it is unlikely that the Reds would even have a win on the board, with his save to deny Declan Rice from the penalty spot in the second game of the season proving crucial.

He is likely to be peppered from all angles on Saturday with only Man City (177) having more shots than Liverpool (175).

Only Everton (183) have faced more efforts than Forest (176) this campaign.

Henderson will have to be on top of his game if the Midlands side are going to get a result.

Dean Henderson of Nottingham Forest celebrates following the draw in the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest at American Express Community Stadium on October 18, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez

After an impressive cameo against Man City and then scoring the decisive goal against West Ham, Nunez finally looks to be finding his feet at Anfield.

Defenders have struggled to cope with his speed, strength and movement but it has been his finishing that has invited criticism.

But with three goals in his last three starts, the Uruguayan is starting to show his more clinical side, proving to be a handful for any team.

He is still a raw talent, but if he is given the opportunity to develop he can be unstoppable with the elite attributes he already possesses.

The sheer amount of chances that Liverpool create, combined with the amount that Forest concede, means the floodgates could open for Nunez to notify the rest of the league of his high quality.

With Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota both set to be out until after the World Cup, now is the time for Nunez to step up in their absence and establish himself as a leading contributor in Liverpool's frontline.

Liverpool's Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield (Photo by NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the match being played?

The match will be played at the City Ground, home of Nottingham Forest.

What time is kick-off?

The early kick-off slot has been allocated for this one with a 12.30pm start.

How can I watch?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport for fans in the UK with coverage starting at 11.30am.