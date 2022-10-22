Potter says his team can improve a lot after Chelsea's draw to Manchester United

It was a typical game of football with a Premier League ending at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea renewed old hostilities with Manchester United this Saturday evening.

The fixture with the most stalemates in Premier League history maintained the trend, as late drama declared a 1-1 draw.

Both teams walked into battle with unbeaten runs, and only one point separating the sides in the league. In a tantalising affair, the majority of the match consisted of two managers trying to create victory from parity.

It was a game of enticing tactical warfare. Graham Potter and Erik Ten Hag were playing some high quality chess, back and forth, all game long, Potter making a move, Ten Hag responding, every question with an answer and every answer with more questions for the other. It was enthralling.

United started dominant. Their overload in the midfield was too much for Chelsea. But once Potter adjusted, there was not much between the two sides.

A Jorginho penalty in the 87th minute would surely see Chelsea victorious, but a 94th minute curling header from Casemiro claimed the draw in sublime style - and the celebrations to match.

Here is what both bosses had to make from their teams performance.

Chelsea

"A point each sounds fair"

Chelsea now go eight games unbeaten, but also three games without a win. They did not look dangerous in attack, and at times looked unstable in defence. But the Blues boss Graham Potter spoke positively about his team after the match.

"I think a draw is about right," said Potter.

"I don't know if we were good enough to win it, of course we got to the position to take the win, but overall it was a really fighting performance from us.

"We improved a lot after 30 minutes and in the end we take what we get."

In the 35th minute Potter made his first big tactical decision by taking Marc Cucurella off for Matteo Kovacic. This changed the game. This was the turning point. With the extra man in midfield, Chelsea instantly looked brighter. Potter agrees.

"We just could not get in the game. We needed another player in midfield to try and put a bit more pressure on, to try and create more turnovers, to try and win the ball," he said.

"I thought we were better after that. In the end it was really dissapointing to drop the points, but again it was another battling performance and the boys gave everything. You could see that.

"We can improve a lot in terms of our attacking play. We could create more, I think. But we were playing against a good side."

Kepa Arrizabalaga maintained his fine form. Chelsea were ever reliant on their keeper making save after save, ever defiant of progressing the ball forward. The Spaniard was Chelsea's outstanding player and Potter puts no blame on him for the goal.

"It was a great header, Kepa was unlucky. It only just went in and that is our first goal we've conceded for a while. We have to take the positives, but improvements to be made as well," he said.

When asked about what improvements there needed to be, Potter responded bluntly.

"We needed to attack better. We needed to create more opportunities. But, it was an intense, hard-fought game with two teams going at each other," Potter said.

"I was really happy with how the team responded after the first half hour, we had chances, they had chances. A point each sounds fair."

Manchester United

We needed Ronaldo

Ten Hag's Red Devils played with a lot of fight today. They did not seem to be put off by the Stamford Bridge atmosphere. They rose to the challenge, being feisty and fearless and full of fire. The United boss was happy by the way his team started.

"In the first half, we dominate the game. That is why they switched the system. Then it was a bit more difficult for us," he said.

"There was good chances. Antony one-on-one with the keeper, Rashford twice, too many chances. The next half was a battle. And in the end, the point seems very justified.

"We played really well in parts of the game. We were dictating the game. Defensively solid, offensively sound, always finding the man in the midfield. We just needed to take the chances."

In the 60th minute, Rafael Varane limped off the pitch in clear distress. He was in tears as his teammates huddled around him, offering their support. His face told it all - this injury is serious. And perhaps, with the competition only a month a way, his World Cup dreams may have been shattered. Ten Hag provided what information he could give on the French centre back.

"I know nothing yet. You have to wait 24 hours for a diagnosis. It is not possible to know right now, but it did not look good. We wish Rafael [Varane] a quick recovery no matter what," said Ten Hag.

The boss seemed concerned with the injury, but was ecstatic with the last minute equaliser.

"That Casemiro header was great. This is the reason we bought him, because we need aerial threat and it was a great finish. But I want to talk about the team as a whole," he said.

"The spirit was good, it was a tough game well fought. I saw the body language from my players. They found their belief back in the last minutes and deserved the point. "

Ten Hag was also asked whether the absent Cristiano Ronaldo was missed today. His response was quick and to the point.

"As always," he chuckled, "he can score goals and we needed him, that is clear. He can finish off a game. But I have said enough about the [Ronaldo] situation."