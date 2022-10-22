Chelsea 1-1 Man United: Post Match Player Ratings

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: Casemiro of Manchester United in action with Mateo Kovacic of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on October 22, 2022 in London, United Kingdom

Manchester United stole a point against Chelsea in the dying moments on Saturday night.

The match failed to live up to its expectations for the majority of the match, but it kicked into gear late on. Scott McTominay gave away a reckless penalty with three minutes to go.

Jorginho converted the penalty easily, which made many Chelsea fans think the match was over. However, with essentially the last kick off the game, Casemiro broke Blues hearts with a powerful header. The ball crept over the line to send the away fans into raptures.

Here are the full player ratings from the encounter:

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7/10

The Spaniard has been in fine form recently, and that continued against the Red Devils. The goalkeeper made five saves, and looked composed throughout the clash.

He was unlucky with the equaliser in the dying seconds. Kepa attempted to claw the ball away, but it was not enough to prevent the equaliser. A solid performance from the Spaniard to add to his impressive run of matches.

Marc Cucurella - 5/10

Cucurella failed to make an impact in the match. The full-back completed just 36 minutes, before he was subbed by Graham Potter.

When a player is being subbed in the first half without injury, it is clear that the performance is not up to a scratch. A disappointing performance from the Spaniard, who will be looking to improve his consistency in the coming weeks.

Trevor Chalobah - 7/10

Before the match, Chalobah had never a lost a game he started, reaching a run of 30 games. The centre-back continued that stat today, and produced an impressive performance.

He was cool, calm and collected in possession, which provided the Blues with a solid foundation to start from.

Thiago Silva - 6/10

It has become a regularity for Silva to perform strongly for the Blues, and today was no exception. Although it was not a stand out performance, the Brazilian partnered his fellow centre-backs with composure and leadership.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 5/10

Azpilicueta failed to make an impact at wing-back or full-back in the match. When Graham Potter changed tactics in the first half, it was hoped the Spaniard would be more suited to that style.

However, it never clicked for the captain, who had a pass accuracy of 76% and completed zero of his crosses. A disappointing performance, which he will look to improve on.

Jorginho - 6/10

In the first half, Chelsea were overran in midfield, allowing the visitors to control the game. Jorginho failed to provide an attacking creative outlet, and was often easily beaten to the ball.

However, he provided delight to the home fans when he converted his penalty late on. It was a powerful finish from the Italian, but not the overall performance he would have been hoping for.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 5/10

The midfielder has been in fine form this season, but that form did not continue today.

He was overran in the first half, and failed to provide a consistent outlet in defence or attack.

Ben Chilwell - 6/10

It was a solid performance from the full-back against the Red Devils. He completed 25% of his crosses, and made 2 interceptions.

However, he did not have the magic touch to create a chance on goal.

Mason Mount - 6/10

After a stunning performance away to Aston Villa, many hoped he would continue that form against Man United. However, he was contained easily by the likes of Varane and Martinez.

Raheem Sterling - 5/10

Just like Mount, the winger was contained easily by United's defence. He had just 0.06 expected assists, and did not provide the creativity Potter would have wanted.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 6/10

The striker lacked the desire to be a consistent outlet upfront. Although his service from Mount and Sterling was limited, it would be expected that Aubameyang would provide a greater threat.

However, he was contained easily by United's defence.

Substitutes

Mateo Kovacic - 6/10

Chelsea improved drastically when the Croatian came on. He helped the Blues control the game more, and he helped his midfield partners to break up the visitor's attacks.

Christian Pulisic - NA

The American was on for just fifteen minutes, and did not make a strong impact from the bench.

Armando Broja - NA

The striker was only on the pitch for ten minutes, and made little impact.

Carney Chukwuemeka -NA

The youngster was subbed on in the 79th minute, but did not become the heroic super-sub he would have hoped to be.

David De Gea - 5/10

The Spaniard made only one save, and struggled with his distribution once again. He was a strong presence in goal, but did not do much more than that.

Diogo Dalot - 7/10

It was another strong performance from Dalot against Chelsea. He prevented Sterling from creating a threat down his right-flank, whilst also completing 50% of his long balls.

Raphael Varane - 8/10

Before going off injured in the 60th minute, it was a man of the match performance from the Frenchman.

He contained Chelsea's attack superbly, and prevented very few shots on goal. The player went off crying due to his injury, so everyone will be hoping he does not miss the World Cup.

Lisandro Martínez - 7/10

The Argentine completed 88% of his passes, and partnered Varane brilliantly. He was commanding on the ground and off it, which prevented Chelsea from mustering a major chance.

Luke Shaw - 6/10

The Englishman was not as impressive as hoped, but did provide a slight threat from wide on the attack. Also, he defended well, allowing him to provide a solid defensive outlet.

Casemiro - 9/10

It was a player of the match from the Brazilian. Not only did he score the equaliser, but he commanded the middle of the park superbly.

He provided some lovely touches to aid the transition from defence to attack, allowing United to control the match for the majority.

Christian Eriksen - 6/10

The Dane provided some nice touches in the middle of the park, which helped Manchester United to dictate the first half well. However, he struggled after Chelsea's tactical change, and did not provide his usual creative spark.

Antony - 6/10

He showed threat early on when he curled a shot just wide of the post. However, many of his crosses did not find a fellow teammate. The Brazilian created space well, but it was not as impressive as his recent performances.

Bruno Fernandes - 5/10

Similar to the rest of the season, Fernandes failed to perform to his previous standards. He was energetic, and forced Chelsea defenders on the move, but that is the most that can be said for the Portugal international.

Jadon Sancho - 4/10

The winger provided little spark from wide, and failed to link-up well with his teammates. He had one pass into the final third, but that was the most he provided. If Sancho wants a place in the England squad, then he needs to improve.

Marcus Rashford - 6/10

The Englishman provided energy in United's attack. He found pockets of space, which helped his side to control the match. Nevertheless, he lacked a final product in the most important area of the pitch.

Substitutes

Fred - 5/10

The Brazilian broke up Chelsea's possession well, but did not do much more than that.

Victor Lindelof - 5/10

The centre-back filled Varane's shoes impressively, and he soaked up the hosts' pressure comfortably. The Swede will need more performances like that in the coming weeks, if the Frenchman's injury is serious.

Scott McTominay - 2/10

The Scottish midfielder made an instant impact on the pitch, but not for the side intended! The midfielder made a reckless decision in the penalty box to give away a penalty. It cost his side a chance of all three points, which will not make Erik Ten Hag happy.

Anthony Elanga - NA

The Sweden international provided a good attacking threat, but he did not have enough time on the pitch to make an impact.