Man United 2-0 Tottenham: Post Match Player Ratings

The Red Devils were in complete control from the first whistle as they faced a Tottenham team who are still winless against the big six this campaign.

Man United had 19 attempts in a dominant first half which is the highest total of any Premier League team this season.

Casemiro and Antony came the closest in the opening period, with the latter hitting the upright with a curling strike from 20 yards.

Hugo Lloris kept the encounter goalless at the break as the away side struggled to create anything at the other end.

His heroics were only short lived as Fred's deflected shot opened the scoring and gave Man United a deserved lead just after half time.

The second half mirrored the first, Man United took complete control and Bruno Fernandes doubled their lead with a great, composed finish.

Antonio Conte's side never looked like threatening David De Gea with their best chance falling to Harry Kane who had his attempt saved from close range.

A great result for Man United which sees them climb to 5th in the Premier League.

Man United

David De Gea - 7/10

The Spaniard had little to do. Spurs created minimal chances which made his evening straightforward. His distribution was much better than it usually is.

Diogo Dalot - 8/10

Very impressive going forward. Found himself in nice positions outside the Spurs box. Pushed Ivan Perisic onto his weaker foot when the Croatian surged forward, clever from the full back.

Raphael Varane - 9/10

Really strong defensive display from the defender. Kept Heung-min Son out of the game and never allowed him to run in behind. Showed intelligence and experience.

Lisandro Martinez - 9/10

Like his partner, excelled at the back. Had the mission of keeping Harry Kane and succeeded. Composed to say the least.

Luke Shaw - 8/10

He showed the reasons as to why he should be in the starting eleven. Picked up the ball and fizzed it into midfield to start the Man United attack plenty of times. Hit a fierce volley which caused Lloris problems in the first half.

Casemiro - 8/10

A performance that lived up to his price tag. A key member of Erik Ten Hag's squad after an uneasy start. His strong tackling ensured the home side dominated in the middle of the park, despite Conte's deployment of the 3-5-2.

Fred - 9/10

The Brazilian put in a really impressive shift. As well as scoring his first goal of the season, he dictated play well and had a total of 6 shots. Found a lot of joy outside the Tottenham box.

Bruno Fernandes - 9/10

Grabbed his first Premier League goal since May and paired it with a majestic display. His confidence grew as the game went on and his flair caused Spurs all kinds of problems.

Jadon Sancho - 6/10

Really struggled in the first half to make any difference. Took too long on the ball in the opening period which disrupted the home sides fluid attacking moves. Fred's deflected strike helped him tally an assist but overall, the performance was average, especially for a side who had complete dominance.

Antony - 8/10

Came close early on when his shot bounced off the post. Showed class in tight areas and was able to get away from the Spurs defence a few times with his close footwork.

Marcus Rashford - 7/10

A really frustrating afternoon for Marcus Rashford. He had a 4 shots on goal and was unlucky to not come away with a goal. His end product was not up to scratch but he made chances for himself and on another day he could have scored a hat trick.

Substitutes

Scott McTominay - 6/10

Was introduced for Antony on 76 minutes. Looked to tighten up the midfield which stopped Tottenham getting a late goal.

Christian Eriksen - 6/10

Came onto the pitch with a matter of minutes to go. Would have enjoyed playing time considering he was a doubt before the game.

Anthony Elanga - 6/10

Didn't have time to make an impact. Good to get a run out.

Tottenham

Hugo Lloris - 8/10

A goalkeeper getting a rating of 8 in a 2-0 defeat sounds absurd, but without the Frenchman, the game could have finished 6-0. Especially in the first half, he kept his team in the game with some strong saves. Can not be faulted for any of the goals.

Matt Doherty - 5/10

Usually gets himself into good forward positions but lacked that attacking awareness. A few times he stopped himself from crossing the ball in dangerous positions, much to the annoyance of his teammates.

Cristian Romero - 6/10

He was by far Spurs' best defender. It seemed as if the Argentine was defending all on his own. Really strong and resilient throughout. Some risky tackles which could have ended up him receiving a booking.

Eric Dier - 4/10

Looked very shaky. An unusual display from a man who has been on top form in recent months. He lost the ball in dangerous areas and did not look comfortable at all.

Ben Davies - 4/10

Similar to Eric Dier. Lacked composure which put Spurs on the backfoot. United attacked a lot down the Welshman's side, perhaps because they saw him in as a weakness in Antonio Conte's team.

Ivan Perisic - 6/10

Was able to get forward and find some joy. Floated some decent crosses into the box which were easily dealt with by United's strong defensive line.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 3/10

His worst performance this season. For a player who is in many people's team of the season so far, it was a disappointing outing for the Dane. Heavy touches and wayward passes were the theme of his game and he did not allow Spurs to gain control in the midfield.

Yves Bissouma - 5/10

Had a very up and down game. At times he would retrieve the ball from the opponent and set the away side on the break, but, much like the rest of his team, lacked composure.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 5/10

His pressing is to be admired as usual but his overall display was substandard. There seemed to be a willingness to play the ball first time in the Spurs midfield today which saw possession fall at the opponents feet more often than not.

Heung-min Son - 3/10

The story of his season, just not good enough. Destroyed any real threat Tottenham posed as he was marshalled well by Raphael Varane. His first touch and dribbling were not up to scratch.

Harry Kane - 6/10

Was Tottenham's best outfield player. Had a strong first half in which he produced some fabulous passes to the wing backs. Had a half chance in the second half which was saved by David De Gea but the offside flag was raised shortly after. Little service for the Englishman.

Substitutes

Davinson Sanchez - 5/10

Conte made his first sub on 82 minutes which makes it difficult to rate any of their influences on the game. Made 2 passes into the final third when he came on which was the same amount as Eric Dier managed in 82 minutes.

Ryan Sessegnon - 5/10

When he did get on the ball, he was sloppy with it. Gave the ball away and did not make an impact.

Lucas Moura - 6/10

A positive introduction. Dribbled forward with the ball and gave Man United something to think about at the end of the game.

Oliver Skipp - 5/10

Introduced with moments to go, too late to have any real threat.

Djed Spence - 5/10

Good to see him get some more minutes. The first time he got on the ball, he drove into the penalty area, a forward thinking aura Spurs lacked.

Player of the Match - Fred (9)