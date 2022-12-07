Woking vs York City: National League Preview, Gameweek 23, 2022

A high-flying Woking side that take up third place in the National League will look to extend their unbeaten run to nine games, when they host a struggling York City on Saturday.

The Cards have been in tantalizing form recently, despite elimination from the FA Cup. 16 points out of a possible 18 proves Woking's position as the league's form side - the Surrey outfit are pretty good on home turf, and playing away doesn't bother them either, which encapsulates their push for promotion.

York completely oppose their rival's form, earning just 2 points from their last six games, though a draw with Wrexham last time out could act as good momentum for the Minstermen to build on.

The departure of popular manager John Askey wasn't in anyway helpful to climb the table again, with the Yorkshire side now in 18th, and searching for a first league win in two months.

New boss David Webb, who was set to oversee his first City game, has fallen ill, retracting the possibility of a 'new manager bounce'. Instead, recently-appointed assistant Michael Morton will likely take charge.

Team News

Woking

Defender Luke Wilkinson and winger Ricky Korboa both continue to be unfit for selection, having missed the last seven and four games respectively.

Young full-back Dan Moss has played all but one game this season due to his accumulation of yellow cards, which meant he missed out on the 3-1 win over Maidstone last week. Moss will be back available for Darren Sarll's side against York.

One man may be back from suspension, but another is to suffer the same consequences - Jim Kellermann has picked up one too many bookings and will face suspension.

Short-term loan deals for Bryant Bilongo and Jahmari Clarke have both expired.

York City

For the first game under new management, York City will be without winger Nathan Thomas, who remains out with a hamstring injury.

Maziar Kouhyar is also a doubt, failing to make the squad for any game since the departure of John Askey.

Experienced midfielder Paddy McLaughlin is out on loan with Kidderminster Harriers.

Key men Alex Hurst and Sam Sanders didn't make the cut for the Wrexham game, so there is hope that both will be back available on Saturday.

Likely Lineups

Woking

Ross, Lofthouse, Casey, Cuthbert, McNerney, Grego-Cox, Amond, Browne, Roles, Anderson, Ince

York City

Ross, Duckworth, Kouogun, Kerr, Crookes, Whittle, Hancox, Pybus, Dyson, John-Lewis, Duku

Key Players

Reece Grego-Cox (Woking)

Now into his second spell with Woking, right winger Reece Grego-Cox boasts nine goals in 16 appearances this season in the National League, serving as his side's top scorer.

Known for his thunderous long-range strikes and aggressive style of play, the 26-year-old will more than likely cause problems for opposing defenders this weekend.

Manny Duku (York City)

The Minstermen's 'Flying Dutchman' can't be looked past in terms of goalscoring at the moment, with his improved form of late seeing three goals in six appearances (in all competitions).

However, all Duku's league goals have come at home, so a trip to Woking might be the perfect chance to find the net on the road and make a good first impression for his new gaffer.

Previous Meetings

Take a look at how Woking and York City have fared in previous meetings:

06/08/2022: York City 2-0 Woking - National League

22/04/2017: Woking 1-1 York City - National League

27/08/2016: York City 4-1 Woking - National League

11/10/2008: Woking 0-2 York City - National League

06/09/2008: York City 2-0 Woking - National League

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This National League clash will be hosted by Woking's Laithwaite Community Stadium, otherwise known as the Kingfield Stadium.

What time is kickoff?

The game will kick off at the regular time of 3pm GMT.

How can I watch?

The National League have recently announced a new streaming platform, that can be accessed here.

Tickets are still available to purchase.

Alternatively, both clubs will be providing live updates via social media, or you can hear full commentary on BBC Radio York.