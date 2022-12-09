Reading vs Coventry: Championship Preview, Gameweek 22, 2022

Fresh off a Championship Manager and Player of the Month double, Coventry will be looking to continue their sensational pre-World Cup form when the travel to Reading on Saturday December 10.

Four wins from four in November saw Coventry drag themselves from the foot of the second tier into mid-table, with the Sky Blues now having one eye on the play-offs.

In stark contrast, Reading only won one in the same month, losing two and drawing another one, after what had been an impressive start to the campaign by Paul Ince's side.

On paper, these two sides are joined at the hip, tied on 29 points and both solidly in mid-table.

However, off the pitch, the Sky Blues are all at sea once again.

New Coventry Building Society Arena owners Frasers Group issued City with an eviction notice just last week, leaving the Sky Blues facing a potential third exile from the stadium in nine years.

On top of this, businessman Doug King's takeover of the club could still yet face legal action from Rich Energy founder William Storey, who claimed that he had an exclusivity agreement with owners SISU over the sale of the club.

Though, for any other group of players, putting this to one side and focussing on the football might be a hard task.

However, this Coventry side has faced worse in the past and beat the odds to come out of it a better side, so they may have to repeat that again - starting on Saturday when they travel to the Madejski Stadium.

Team news

Reading

As per BerkshireLive, Ince is likely to have Femi Azeez available for the first time this season, after his recovery from a torn hamstring jut a day before the start of the season.

Embed from Getty Images

He is also likely to have Joe Lumley available to return between the sticks but will be without Sam Hutchinson and Tom McIntyre, who are both out with calf issues.

Elsewhere, Scott Dann, Naby Sarr and Liam Moore all remain sidelined, with the latter suffering a setback in his return from a knee injury.

Coventry

Speaking to Coventry City's official club media, Mark Robins confirmed that Kyle McFadzean will miss the trip to the Royals after suffering a calf tear.

Embed from Getty Images

The Sky Blues will also be without Tyler Walker and Matty Godden for the first game back after the World Cup, as both continue their recoveries from a knee and ankle injury, respectively.

However, Robins will have Fankaty Dabo, Martyn Waghorn and club captain Liam Kelly all in contention.

Likely lineups

Reading XI: Lumley (GK), Yiadom, Holmes, Mbengue, Baba, Azeez, Hendrick, Hoilett, Ince, Meite, Joao

Coventry XI: Wilson (GK), Dabo, Doyle, Rose, Panzo, Bidwell, Hamer, Sheaf, O'Hare, Allen, Gyokeres

Key players

Reading: Tom Ince

Embed from Getty Images

Son of manager Paul, Tom Ince has been on top form for the Royals this season, even if their strong start has petered out.

Scoring four and assisting three, Ince has be influential in the Royals’ attack and will no doubt pose a threat to the visitors this Saturday.

In this same fixture last year, Ince assisted Andy Yiadom to score Reading's second but they ended up losing the game 3-2.

Ince and the Royals will be hoping he can build on that performance this weekend and improve on their performance from last season to come away with a valuable three points in the play-off race.

Embed from Getty Images

Swedish international and November's Player of the Month Viktor Gyokeres has been one of the leading strikers in the division this season.

In the final game before the World Cup break, he netted a brace against QPR to fire City to their fourth win from four and seventh win in nine.

Such good form would not have been possible without his contributions, though, with Gyokeres on nine league goals so far this campaign and on course to better his tally of 17 last season.

With January approaching there may well be fresh interest in the Swede from Premier League clubs but manager Robins will be hoping that he can keep focussed and keep delivering for City.

Match Details

Where is the match being played?

The match is being played at the Madejski Stadium, Reading.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 14:00 (GMT).

Where can I watch the match?

The game is available on iFollow, with fans outside of the UK able to buy a streaming pass and fans in the UK able to buy an audio pass.