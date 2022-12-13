Four things we learnt as Dike and Rogic shine to give West Brom comeback victory over Sunderland

Daryl Dike and Tom Rogic celebrate after making an impact from the substitutes bench - Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images

West Bromwich Albion made it four wins on the bounce as they produced a second-half comeback to beat Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Monday.

Amad Diallo opened the scoring for the Black Cats from the penalty spot after being tripped by Conor Townsend in the 18-yard box.

But the Baggies turned on the style after a poor first-half performance.

Substitutes Tom Rogic and Daryl Dike played a pivotal role as they scored two second-half goals to win the game.

Here are four things we learnt from the game.

Substitutes made an impact, but Corberan deserves equal praise

Albion's late resurgence was a great surprise to the fans in the away end.

Before Monday night they had not won a game after going behind first for 28 games.

And manager Carlos Corberan deserves immense credit for changing the game from the sidelines.

In the first half, his side were second-best all over the pitch and far too slow to react even after Sunderland took the lead from the penalty spot.

However, the second-half changes made by the Spaniard shifted the momentum of the game.

The introduction of Rogic just shy of the hour mark meant Albion grabbed greater control of the game with more quality in the middle of the park as he joined John Swift in a more advanced role.

But the Australian's job did not stop there as he curled a speculative effort from the outside of his boot into the bottom corner of the goal.

It was a fine way to bag his first Baggies goal after only joining the club in September.

Striker Dike came on shortly after Rogic and helped set up the first goal by holding off defender Luke O'Nien and passing into the former Celtic man.

And the American printed a huge stamp on the tie just eight minutes from time as he met Jed Wallace's perfectly placed cross to head powerfully into the bottom corner.

After a difficult start to his time at The Hawthorns due to injury, his first goal for the club will definitely mean a lot to the forward.

Although the substitutes deserve huge plaudits for their impact from the bench, Corberan should take equal praise for changing his approach and in turn - the game.

Embed from Getty Images

Sunderland lose their grip on the game

Tony Mowbray's side looked completely in control of the game as they headed down the tunnel for half-time.

After on-loan Manchester United man Diallo dispatched his penalty, he could have doubled his tally for the evening - only to be denied by a strong right arm from Alex Palmer.

Eight of their 11 shots in the game came during the first half but they failed to really exert their dominance on the game whilst they had full control of the match.

However, it is fair to say that Mowbray out-thought Corberan in the first half but completely lost grip on the game when his opposite number introduced changes for the second.

The Black Cats will need to get better at locking the game down to ensure they can see out leads in future.

Embed from Getty Images

Dike's return

A much-anticipated return from injury bore many fruits for Baggies supporters as they saw him bag his first goal in Albion colours.

Almost a year has passed since he signed for the club and yet before Monday night he had only managed 97 first-team minutes.

When he signed in the only January transfer window of Valerien Ismael's reign at the club, he was given the 'saviour' tag as they hoped to extinguish their Expected Goals (xG) woes.

But after being plagued with injury troubles from his second appearance onwards, the American finally (touch wood) seems to be getting back to full fitness.

And that first goal will be a huge confidence boost for the former Barnsley and Orlando City man.

Embed from Getty Images

Sunderland continue to sniff around the play-off's

The Black Cats still remain within touching distance of an EFL Championship play-off place as they amble towards the typically busy festive period.

Just four points sit between them and a top six spot, with winnable fixtures against Hull City and Blackburn Rovers approaching.

Mowbray will need to regroup his squad with important matches on their way.