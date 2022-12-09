Preview Netherlands vs Argentina: World Cup quarter-final, 2022

The Netherlands will be seeking revenge on Argentina for their 2014 World Cup exit when Louis Van Gaal's men take on La Albiceleste in a mammoth quarter-final tie.

Lusail will play host to the match and it has already seen Argentinian demise once this tournament, after Saudi Arabia shocked them and the world to beat Lionel Scaloni's men 2-1 in their opening group game.

Van Gaal's Oranje will of course be hoping they can repeat the Green Falcons' result and avoid one similar to that of their semi-final meeting with their quarter-final opponents in Brazil eight years ago.

A cagey, goalless affair went all the way to penalties and in the shootout, La Albiceleste triumphed - before they fell at the final hurdle against Germany.

Lionel Messi will be hoping he and his team can go one step further and lift his first World Cup in his last dance on the biggest stage of them all and to do so, they will need to overcome an Oranje side which has impressed so far in Qatar.

Conceding just twice in their four games so far and scoring eight, three from breakout star Cody Gakpo, the Netherlands will be without doubt the toughest test that Argentina will have faced so far.

Team News

Netherlands

Van Gaal is without any injury concerns for the quarter-final, with his entire 26-man squad fit and ready.

Argentina

According to the Evening Standard, Scaloni may be without ever-present Rodrigo De Paul, with the midfielder suffering from muscle issues.

Angel Di Maria should return for selection but Papu Gomez was substituted with a sprained ankle against Australia and may also be touch-and-go for the quarter-final.

Likely lineups

Netherlands XI: Noppert (GK), Timber, van Dijk, Ake, Dumfries, de Roon, de Jong, Blind, Gakpo, Depay

Argentina XI: Martinez (GK), Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna, Fernandez, Paredes, Mac Allister, Alvarez, Messi, Di Maria

Key players

Netherlands: Cody Gakpo

PSV forward Gakpo snatched all the headlines in the group stages, scoring three goals in as many games and winning one WhoScored Player of the Match.

There can be no doubt that should Gakpo make a return to the scoresheet, after firing a blank against the USA, the Netherlands may well make it to the semi-final.

Gakpo's exploits for Oranje have garnered the interest of the world's biggest and best clubs, including Manchester United, as per MailOnline, with Erik Ten Hag's Reds seeking a potential £50m transfer for the forward as a result of his performances in Qatar.

It is inevitable that La Pulga would be the one to watch for Scaloni's men but it is a marker of his sheer quality.

When his team look lost for ideas or are struggling to break teams down, Messi seems to have the key for La Albiceleste.

Three goals and one assist on paper, but on the pitch the weight of Argentina is on little Leo's shoulders and he seems to carry it time after time.

Even in the last round against Australia, Messi made his own goal.

His free kick delivery found its way back to him on the right-hand side.

He bounced the ball off his teammates, first Alexis Mac Allister, second Nicolas Otamendi, before stroking the ball into the bottom-left corner to give his side the lead.

This magician still has tricks up his sleeve and he will be sure to pull out every last one in his final bid get his hands on that elusive World Cup trophy.

Match Details

Where is the match being played?

Netherlands vs Argentina is being played at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail.

What time is the match kicking off?

The match is kicking off at 7pm (GMT).

Where can I watch the match?

The match is available to watch in the UK via BBC One or BBC iPlayer.